The Roff Tigers have been the Road Warriors in recent playoff history, traveling all over the state during postseason tournaments.
This year, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association was much nicer to the Tigers when Class B District Basketball Assignments were released.
No. 2 Roff will play at home in Class B district and regional play and the Tigers could punch their ticket to the state tournament inside the Cougar Activity Center at Ada High School in Class B Area Tournament action.
“We love the location of each round,” said Roff head coach Larry Johnston. “It will be nice to stay close to home after having to travel a lot the last three years.”
Roff will enter tonight’s game at Wynnewood with an 18-4 record. Johnston’s bunch is scheduled to host Pontotoc Conference rival Vanoss — 17-2 and ranked No. 3 in Class A — at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Tigers drew Coleman (7-11), Bowlegs (5-12) and an 18-win Mill Creek squad (18-5) for a district tournament in Roff. The Bullfrogs have been in and out of the Class B rankings all season.
No. 17 Earlsboro is lurking in the Tigers’ regional tournament, which will also be played at Roff High School. Also included in the regional are Clay Weller’s scrappy Tupelo club, a 14-8 Moyers team, a 17-3 Maud squad and Lee Reimer’s Asher bunch.
Teams that could be waiting in the Class B Area III Tournament in Ada include No. 5 Buffalo Valley (20-3) and No. 11 Paden (19-2).
“Our area has some of the top teams in our class mixed in with some perennial basketball powers,” Johnston said. “But we are playing good, getting healthy and ready to go get a gold ball.”
Girls top teams
The top Class B girls teams in Area III include No. 3 Pittsburg (17-4), No. 16 Earlsboro (15-8), No. 7 Buffalo Valley (20-3), Kiowa (12-9), Moyers (14-8) and coach Rikki Wolfe’s 14th-ranked Sasakwa club (15-3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.