ROFF — The second-ranked Roff Tigers wrapped up a Class B Regional championship with a tidy 10-0 victory over No. 17 Stuart in a rain-delayed title contest Saturday at Tiger Field
The Tigers improved to 25-6 on the year and will enter this week’s Class B State Tournament riding a 12-game winning streak. The Hornets ended the spring at 18-10.
After Saturday’s contest, Roff recognized its seven seniors during Senior Night festivities that were also delayed by the weather.
“It was a great win. Our second step is completed,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge via a social media post. “I’m proud that we got to acknowledge seven wonderful young men that have poured their heart into a tradition-rich program and kept it rolling full steam.”
Roff’s seven seniors include Bill McCarter, Brand Wilson, Tallen Bagwell, Easton Riddle, Cade Baldridge, Beau Joplin and Dylan Reed.
The Tigers are paired up with No 11 Kiowa at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the state tournament hosted by Edmond Santa Fe High School. The winner of that contest will play at 11 a.m. on Friday back in Edmond and the Class B State championship game is set for 12:05 p.m. Saturday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Roff will try to win its fifth consecutive spring state title.
Roff 10, Stuart 0
Dylan Reed had his good stuff on the mound. He tossed five shutout inning and struck out eight, walked one, hit one batter and allowed just one hit — a two-out single by Stuart’s Nolan Stewart in the top of the fourth inning.
Brand Wilson had a big day at the plate for Roff. He cranked a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to cap a four-run RHS volley, hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second inning and his walk-off, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth frame ended the game via the run rule. Wilson ended up 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
Reed helped his own cause, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored Cade Baldridge went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order.
Kaden Darnell went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and both Trey Humphers and Beau Joplin finished 1-for-2 and scored a run for the home team.
Cody Cook was the losing hurler for Stuart. He struck out three, walked three and allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.