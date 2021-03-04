OKLAHOMA CITY — The second-ranked Roff Tigers were looking for a big play midway through the fourth quarter of a tight contest with No. 14 Tyrone.
Seniors Wil Joplin and Trayson Miller were happy to provide one.
With the Bobcats looking to tie the game or take the lead, Joplin made a steal near half court and passed the ball to Miller who threw down a momentum-changing dunk in Roff’s 43-40 win Wednesday morning in the first round of the Class B State Tournament inside the State Fair Arena.
Roff improved to 27-1 on the season and booked a Friday semifinal date with No. 9 Cyril, who upset No. 4 Lomega 74-56 in the first state tournament game Wednesday morning. Tyrone season comes to an end at 13-7.
Miller’s dunk came at the 2:31 mark and was part of a pivotal 7-0 run that turned a one-point RHS lead into a 42-34 advantage with 29.9 seconds left. Connor Owens hit 4-of-6 free throws to end that Roff flurry and help the Tigers salt the game way.
Roff led 7-2 early following a fast-break bucket by Miller but Tyrone got a steal and layup by Rylan Johnson to open the second quarter and get within 9-7.
It was a see-saw affair for most of the second period.
Kobie Williams of Tyrone did his best Kobe Bryant impersonation and drained a 3-pointer with a hand in his face that rattled home at the buzzer that gave the Bobcats a 17-16 halftime lead.
Simon started a 10-4 Roff run to open the third quarter with a 3-pointer and after Miller yanked down a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup, the Tigers led 26-21 at the 6:27 mark.
Coby Simon drilled a 3-pointer at the 2:06 mark to put the Tigers ahead 29-23.
Back came Tyrone.
The Bobcats scored the final seven points of the third period — including an impressive one-handed putback slam by 6-6 THS standout Roberton Hernandez. After Williams hit one of two free shots with one second left, Tyrone had taken a 30-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Joplin made his first big play of the fourth quarter when he chased down Johnson — who had stole the ball — and not only prevented him from making an uncontested layup but forced a turnover with 5:25 to play.
Miller scored a putback following back-to-back rebounds to put Roff ahead for good at 33-32.
Tyrone’s Ethan Brown sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score appear closer than it actually was.
Miller finished with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Simon, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, finished with seven points. Cade Baldridge also sank a pair of 3-pointers and he and Owens finished with six points apiece.
Johnson, who had just four points at halftime, led the Bobcats with 16 to go with four steals.
The Tigers did a nice job of harassing Hernandez throughout the contest, limiting him to eight points on 3-of-15 shooting. Hernandez also had seven rebounds.
Roff is making its ninth state tournament appearance and looking for its third state title.
———o———
By The Numbers
Wednesday, March 3
CLASS A STATE
At State Fair Arena
First Round
Roff 43, Tyrone 40
ROFF 9 7 13 14 — 43
TYRONE 5 12 13 10 — 40
ROFF: Trayson Miller 8-16, 0-0 17; Coby Simon 2-9, 1-3, 7; Conner Owens 1-2, 4-6, 6; Cade Baldridge 2-3, 0-0, 6; Dylan Reed 1-1, 1-2 3. Totals: 16-37, 6-11, 43.
TYRONE: Rylan Johnson 6-14, 2-3, 16; Roberto Hernandez 3-15, 1-2, 8; Kobie Williams 1-1, 3-4, 6; Ethan Brown 2-8, 0-0, 5; Jaxon Bell 1-4, 1-2, 3; Connor Witt 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-43, 7-11, 40.
Turnovers: Roff 16, Tyrone 12.
Steals: Roff 5, Tyrone 9 (Johnson 4).
Rebounds: Roff 29 (Miller 12); Tyrone 20 (Hernandez 7)
3-point goals: Roff 5-17 (Simon 2-8 Baldridge 2-3, Miller 1-3); Tyrone 5-20 (Johnson 2-5, Hernandez 1-5, Brown 1-5, Williams 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.