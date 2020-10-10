EDMOND — The second-ranked Roff Tigers needed three unearned runs and nearly their entire pitching staff to turn back local foe and eighth-ranked Tupelo 5-2 during the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday night at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Roff Tigers improved to 28-2 on the year and ran their impressive win streak to 24 games. But No. 24 certainly wasn’t easy.
“I really thought Tupelo outplayed us, especially at the plate and on the mound,” said Roff head coach Ead Simon. “Both of their arms threw it well and the guys at the top of their lineup swung it well.”
Tupelo ends the season at 14-11 but Simon said despite the way that record looks, the THS Tigers were probably underrated heading into the playoffs.
“Maybe in the spring, some of the coaches in our class will do a little more homework and get them ranked up where they deserve to be.”
It was a fly ball that changed it all for Tupelo.
Roff had runners at first and second (via walks) with the game tied at 1-1 with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. THS pitcher Cody Airington got Roff’s Dylan Reed to hit a high pop fly. Airington camped under the ball for what seemed like ages, but the wind blew it just to his right and it glanced off his glove for an error. Trayson Miller scored all the way from second to put Roff on top 2-1.
Another THS miscue allowed two more runners to score in the inning to push the Roff advantage to 4-1.
“If we catch that (popup), the seventh inning becomes very interesting,” Tupelo head coach Clay Weller said. “But I never doubted us going up there and competing our tails off. We still had opportunities.”
Airington — Tupelo’s leadoff hitter — gave Tupelo the early momentum to start the contest when he launched the second pitch he saw from Roff starting pitcher Easton Riddle over the left-field fence for a solo home run that put the THS Tigers up 1-0.
Ty Bourland and Harley Davidson hit back to back singles later in the inning, but Roff got out of that jam without further damage thanks to a double play to end the frame.
Roff got the initial run back in the bottom of the second when Dylan Reed belted a triple to lead off the inning and scored on an RBI single by Kagan Huneycutt that knotted the game at 1-1.
Airington led off the Tupelo half of the third inning by getting hit with a pitch — it was the at-bat after his home run and he didn’t appear to like it — and Bentley Bills followed with a base hit. A wild pitch moved the runners at second and third with no outs. However, Baldridge was sent to the mound for Roff and he promptly struck out the side to leave those Tupelo runners stranded.
Roff struck again in the bottom of the fourth inning in similar fashion. This time it was Cade Baldridge that led off by blistering a triple to the wall and he scored on a fielder’s choice from Coby Simon that put Roff ahead 5-1. The RHS Tigers later loaded the bases in that frame with only one out, but this time Tupelo was saved by a 6-4-3 double play.
Tupelo scored a run via two walks, a hit batter and Roff’s only error of the game to get within 5-2 and still had the bases loaded with two outs but left them stranded.
The THS Tigers tried to mount one last rally in the top of the seventh inning. Bentley Bills led off with a walk and Ead Simon decided to send his fifth pitcher to the mound in Tallen Bagwell, who pitched around one more free pass by striking out the side to earn the save.
The RHS pitching staff combined for 10 strikeouts, four walks and three hit batters in seven innings of work. They surrendered just one earned run and allowed just five total hits. In fact, Tupelo didn’t get a hit after Bentley Bills’ single in the third inning.
Airington and Bentley Bills were solid on the bump in defeat for Tupelo. They combined for 11 strikeouts, eight walks and a hit batter and allowed just four RHS hits. Bills tossed two scoreless innings of relief.
The two teams stranded 10 base runners each.
Ironically, it was the first meeting of the fall season between the two Tiger squads.
Roff was scheduled to face No. 3 Lookeba-Sickles Friday afternoon in a semifinal contest.
