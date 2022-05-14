OKLAHOMA CITY — A week after coming up with the biggest hit of his career — a walk-off home run in a regional tournament victory for the Latta Panthers, sophomore Hunter Price upped the ante.
Price blasted a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to give Latta a 2-1 lead over Oktaha during a first-round matchup Thursday night at the Class 2A State Tournament held at a packed Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.fn
However, the second-ranked Tigers quickly regrouped and scored six straight runs and left No. 8 Latta behind in a 9-3 victory.
Oktaha improved to 29-7 on the year, while the Panthers’ spring season came to an end at 20-9.
“Obviously, the season didn’t end the way we wanted to, but I’m so proud of our team and how they battled throughout the spring but more impressed with how they came together,” said Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson, who didn’t have much else to say about the loss.
Oktaha struck back in the bottom of the fourth when Tucker Christian reached when he was hit by a pitch with one out. Dylan Walden followed with a base hit but was forced out at second when Kipton Christian hit into a fielder’s choice and nearly resulted in a double play.
OHS leadoff hitter Gabe Hamilton then walked to load the bases and that set the table for Maddox Edwards, who hit a sharp single to right field that pushed two runs across and put the Tigers on top to stay at 3-2.
Oktaha tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning highlighted by a two-run RBI double down the third-base line by Tucker Christian and a two-run single by Walden.
Latta got a run back in the top of the sixth when Cooper Hamilton cracked a one-out double, stole third and came home on an infield hit by Justin Kiker that trimmed the LHS deficit to 7-3.
Oktaha rounded out the scoring with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Latta leadoff hitter Tucker Abney was hit by a pitch from Edwards — the OHS hurler - with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and Carson Abbott drew a walk. However, those two runners were stranded.
Edwards was the winning pitcher for the Tigers and lasted all seven innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed nine hits and three earned runs.
Abbott was tagged with the loss. He struck out three, walked four, hit a batter and allowed six earned runs in four innings. Abney finished up on the bump for Latta and struck out four, walked two and allowed two hits and no earned runs in two innings.
Kale Williams led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Abbott also had two hits.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits and were led by Gabe Hamilton, who finished 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and a run scored. Tucker Christian went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs, while Walden also had two hits and drove in two runs.
Hunter Dearman went 2-for-4 and scored twice for the winners.
Atkinson bids farewell to seven seniors: Abney, Cooper Hamilton, Kiker, Nik Schroeder, Kale Williams, Jose Morales and Allen Williams.
“Those guys will be missed. They gave everything they had to this program,” Atkinson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.