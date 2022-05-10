OKLAHOMA CITY — The third-ranked Tupelo Tigers couldn’t find a way to slow down No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton in a 9-2 loss to the Mustangs in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament Saturday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
Fort Cobb advanced to the state title game opposite No. 1 Roff with a 27-4 mark, while the Tigers saw their season come to an end at 18-9.
Tupelo edged No. 6 Lookeba-Sickles 2-1 in a first-round game on Friday.
Semifinals
Ft Cobb-Broxton 9, Tupelo 2
The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and coasted to the victory from there.
Tupelo managed just three hits off three different Fort Cobb pitchers. Starter Drew Woods and relievers Blaine Davis and Blaine Bellamy combined for six strikeouts, and three walks and allowed just one earned run.
Harley Davidson singled and drove in a run for the Tigers, while Peyton Bills and Davin Weller had the other two Tupelo hits.
Blayke Nunn led a nine-hit Fort Cobb offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Braydon Davis finished 1-for-2 with a triple, while Jaxon Willits went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Kaden Baker also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Mustangs, while Woods went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
The Mustangs finished with eight stolen bases in the contest.
Davidson absorbed the mound loss for Tupelo. He struck out two and walked six in 5.1 innings.
First Round
Tupelo 2, Lookeba-Sickles 1
Taecyn Meek hit a walk-off home run on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Tupelo the thrilling victory.
The Panthers struck first with an RBI single from G Houston with one out in the top of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie.
It was Meek that also sparked Tupelo’s first run of the game. He led off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit, quickly stole second and raced to third when an errant throw by the catcher sailed into center field.
Meek raced home on an RBI groundout by Brody McCollum that tied the game at 1-1.
Tupelo ace Cody Airington did the rest for his team. He dominated the Lookeba-Sickles lineup, finishing with 15 strikeouts and four walks while surrendering just four hits in the complete-game masterpiece.
Lookeba hurler Reese Courtney didn’t put up the numbers Airington did but still turned in a solid six innings. He didn’t strike out a single batter and walked two, but allowed just five hits and the two earned runs.
Cash Wafford and Dalton O’dell had Tupelo’s other base hits.
