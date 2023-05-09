EDMOND — Led by the Willits brothers — Jaxton and Eli — No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton overpowered No. 3 Tupelo 11-3 in a Class B State Tournament semifinal game Sunday afternoon at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Mustangs advanced to a championship showdown with top-raked Roff that played Monday evening back in Edmond with a 30-4 record, while Tupelo saw its super season come to an end at 26-4.
Jaxon Willits and Eli Willits both hit home runs and finished a combined 5-for-7 with four RBIs and six runs scored as the 1-2 punch from the top of the FTCB lineup. Eli Willits also had a triple and Jaxton Willits cracked a double.
It was Eli Willits, only a freshman for the Mustangs, that earned the mound win for the Mustangs. He struck out four, walked four and allowed two earned runs in four innings of work. Blaine Bellamy, Tanner McAdoo and Isaac Tonsetoky all pitched one inning of relief for Fort Cobb.
Jaxton Willits set the tone by crushing a line drive home run over the right field fence to lead off the game despite a strong wind blowing through the ballpark from right to left.
Tanner McAdoo supplied a two-RBI single in the top of the second but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. Jaxton Willits reached on an error and later scored on another THS miscue that put the Mustangs ahead 4-0.
Blayke Nunn led off the top of the third inning with a triple and scored on a base hit by Brody Devaughan that put Fort Cobb ahead 5-0.
In the top of the fourth inning, Eli Willits hit a two-run homer to right field to almost the same spot his brother did early after a nine-pitch at-bat that stretched the FTCB lead to 7-0. Later in the frame, Kaden Baker came up with a two-out, two-RBI single that made it 9-0.
The Tupelo bats awakened in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brody McCollum led off with a walk and Colton Bourland followed with a base hit. Peyton Bills then drew a one-out walk to load the bases.
Sophomore Cash Wafford cracked a two-RBI double to left field that scored two runs and cut the Tupelo deficit to 9-2. But the Tigers stranded runners at second and third.
Taecyn Meek belted a clutch two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the fifth to get Tupelo within 9-3 but the Tigers again stranded a pair of runners.
The Willits brothers struck one more time in the top of the sixth when Jaxton Willits led off with a double and Eli Willits peppered a triple to the wall to center field. Eli Willits later scored on a sacrifice fly from Devaughan to put Fort Cobb ahead 11-3.
Bellamy joined Eli Willits with three hits in a 15-hit FTCB offensive showcase. Nunn finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk and a run scored for the Mustangs and Baker finished 2-for-4. Devaughan ended up 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored. Only one Fort Cobb batter struck out in the contest.
Tupelo managed six hits in the game, including a 2-for-3 effort by Davin Weller, who also walked once and hit a double.
McCollum started on the mound for the Tigers. He walked two and allowed four runs in three innings. He got relief help from Talyon D’Aguanno and Colton Bourland.
Airington stuffs Crowder club
EDMOND — Tupelo senior Cody Airington — like he has all spring — was dominant on the mound for the Tigers in a 5-1 win over No. 8 Crowder in the first round of the Class A State Tournament Saturday evening at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Airington struck out 10, walked three and allowed one earned run — it’s believed to be the only earned run he allowed all spring — while allowing only three hits in a seven-inning mound gem.
Tupelo head coach Clay Weller said it’s been a special season for his senior ace.
“He threw well and the good thing about today was we got him some runs early. We felt like once we got those runs early, we were in a really good position. If you spot him that many runs, I’ll take our chances against anybody in the state,” he said.
“He’s had a phenomenal season,” Weller continued. “I believe that’s the first earned run he’s given up today. I don’t know exactly what his strikeout numbers are but they’re unbelievable.”
The Tigers got Airington his cushion by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Dalton O’Dell and Davin Weller drew back-to-back walks to start the frame and after Airington moved the runners with a groundout, O’Dell raced home on a wild pitch to get Tupelo on the scoreboard.
Taecyn Meek then delivered a clutch two-out, two RBI single that put Tupelo on top 3-0.
There was no more scoring through the first four innings before the Tigers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth stanza.
Airington was hit by a pitch with two outs and Brody McCollum followed with a base hit to left field. Colton Bourland beat out an infield single to load the bases. Airington raced home on a Crowder error and Meek followed with a run-scoring hit to put Tupelo ahead 5-0.
Airington walked the first two batters he faced in the top of the sixth and Crowder loaded the bases on a base hit from Trevor Chancellor. Airington then coaxed Logan Anderson to hit a ground ball to Weller at shortstop who stepped on the bag at second for the first out and fired to first for a double play. That still allowed Eric Crow to score from third and Airington had officially surrendered his first run of the season.
Royce Florenzano was the losing pitcher for the Demons, who saw their season come to an end at 22-7.
