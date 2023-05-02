LATTA — The 17th-ranked Latta High School baseball team made short work of Oklahoma Christian Academy in their Class 2A District Tournament matchups Friday at Ed Collins Field.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club recorded a pair of shutout wins — by counts of 7-0 and 11-0 en route to the district championship.
Unfortunately as of press time Monday afternoon, the Panthers had not yet learned their regional fate. According to the OSSAA website “2023 Class 2A Regional Brackets will be posted as soon as all District Tournaments are completed and coaches have a chance to rank all remaining teams.”
OCA saw its season come to an end at 4-17.
Latta 7, OCA 0
Latta pitchers Carson Abbott and Zeagan Stewart combined for a one-hit, shutout. Abbott struck out 11, walked five and allowed just one hit in 5.1 innings. Stewart had one K and no walks over the final 1.2 innings.
Freshman Reese Littlefield got Latta on the scoreboard quickly, following walks to Abbott and Kaleb Goodwin with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. The Panthers scored two more runs later in the inning with Hunter Price supplying a two-out, RBI double in the outburst.
Littlefield led an 11-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Price clubbed a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Latta. Goodwin and Deakon Smith also contributed two hits apiece.
Freshman Isaac Smith had the lone OCA hit — a single to lead off the fourth inning.
Jack Taylor went the distance for the Eagles. He struck out two and walked three in six innings.
Latta 11, OCA 0
Sophomore pitcher Jake LaMack pitched a five-inning, no-hitter for Latta. He struck out seven and walked one in the stellar complete-game outing.
Latta led just 3-0 before scoring four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to end the game early. In the fifth inning, Latta pushed across all four runs with two outs on the strength of a pair of two-run doubles by Kaleb Goodwin and Reese Littlefield.
Goodwin finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored in Latta’s 12-hit attack. Littlefield ended up 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored.
Carson Abbott finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order and Jackson Presley also contributed two hits for the hosts.
Hunter Price went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for Latta.
Cruz Gillespie was the losing hurler for the Eagles he struck out two and walked two in 4.2 innings of work.
