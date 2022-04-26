STERLING — If there was a team that suffered two more brutal playoff losses in back-to-back games than the Stonewall slowpitch softball team, one has to feel very sorry for them.
No. 14 Sterling edged Stonewall 13-12 in eight innings in the winner’s bracket and followed that up by rallying from an 18-10 deficit to rally past the Lady Longhorns for a tense 26-24 victory in the championship game at a Class 2A District Tournament last Thursday.
The two agonizing losses brought Stonewall’s season to a bitter end at 19-16, while the Lady Tigers advanced to a Class 2A Regional Tournament in Bennington with a 15-10 record.
Earlier in the district tournament, Stonewall ripped Central High 18-5 and walloped Wilson 14-4.
“It was two tough losses for sure,” Stonewall head coach Shana Davidson told The Ada News. “I thought in both games we had them where wanted them. But slowpitch softball is a game all about momentum and both games were back-and-forth the entire time. (Sterling) just found a way, in the end, to come out on top.”
Davidson said despite the two close setbacks, it was a good day for her troops.
“The girls played as well as I have seen them play all year and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort they gave,” she said.
Championship
Sterling 26, Stonewall 24
The Lady Longhorns still led 21-12 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Lady Tigers exploded for 14 runs in the frame to surge to a 26-21 lead.
Stonewall went down swinging, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning before the comeback was cut short.
The Lady Longhorns used five singles in the seventh inning — four straight and the next won with two outs to get within two. However, with the tying run at first base, Sterling pitcher Shelby Spence used a strikeout (looking) to end the marathon contest.
Both teams hit five home runs each in the contest.
Lilly Wyche, Talise Parnell, Brittney Littlefield, Kayden Alford and Jakobi Worcester all ripped home runs for the Lady Longhorns. Wyche, Parnell and Littlefield all hit grand slams.
Kenley Geiger hit two home runs, including a grand slam, for Sterling. Shelbi Pearson also went deep twice and Morgan Curry also homered for the home team.
Stonewall piled up 23 hits in the offensive showcase, including a 5-of-6 showing from Kaylee Ford, who had three RBIs and three runs scored. Parnell finished 3-for-4 with two walks, five RBIs and five runs scored.
Wyche, the SHS leadoff hitter, finished 3-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Faith Ross went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Littlefield finished 2-for-4 with two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Worcester ended up 2-for-3 with three walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Sterling finished with 24 hits, led by Geiger who went 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Spence finished 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Sterling lineup. Pearson finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
The Lady Tigers were able to overcome 12 walks in the game thanks in part to five Stonewall errors.
Winner’s Bracket
Sterling 13, Stonewall 12
(8 Innings)
The agony began in the game for Stonewall, which led 12-10 after six complete innings. Sterling tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before scoring the game-winner in the eighth frame.
Ava Alexander hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings and S Pearson hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth frame to complete the Lady Tigers’ comeback.
Stonewall out-hit Sterling 17-14 but was also hurt by six errors.
The Lady Longhorns hit four more home runs in this contest. Talise Parnell hit two bombs, while Britney Littlefield and Jakobi Worcester also hit balls that left the yard.
Littlefield led the way for Stonewall, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Lilly Wyche finished 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Parnell ended up 2-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Hannah Christian and Lyndi Humphers both had two hits each for the Lady Longhorns.
The Lady Tigers also homered four times, including two by Morgan Curry, who belted a grand slam. She finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Mickayla Tahah hit a home run and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kenley Geiger, Shelbi Pearson and Cierra Roberts all slapped doubles for the tournament hosts.
