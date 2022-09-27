No. 14 Latta puts away Arapaho-Butler

LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team, ranked No. 14, wrapped up a Class A District championship with a 9-3 win over No. 19 Arapaho-Butler Friday at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team improved to 15-13 on the year, while Arapaho-Butler saw its fall season come to an end at 17-13.
The Panthers head to a Class A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday at Oktaha High School. The Panthers meet the host and fourth-ranked Tigers at 2 p.m. That game will be followed by a first-round matchup between No. 5 Calera and No. 13 Byng at 4 p.m.
Latta led just 2-1 before scoring two runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the fourth to pull away at 7-1.
The Panthers pounded out 14 hits in the contest, led by Jackson Presley, who finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Landon Wolfe went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, while Hunter Price ended up 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Kaleb Goodwin hit a double in a 2-for-5 showing for the home team, while Reese Littlefield went 2-for-2 with three walks and two RBIs.
Littlefield was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just one earned run in 6.1 innings. Freshman Gestin Pollard was called upon to record the final two outs of the contest.
