No. 13 Byng wins pair in Class A District

ELK CITY — The 13th-ranked Byng Pirates put themselves in the driver’s seat with a pair of victories Thursday at a Class A District Tournament in Elk City.
Byng opened the postseason tournament with an 11-2 win over Fargo-Gage-Ft. Supply and eased past No. 17 Vici 3-1 in a winner’s bracket game.
The Pirates (15-9) had to win one of two games on Friday to capture the district championship.
Game 1
Byng 11, Fargo 2
The Pirates led just 4-2 before breaking open the game with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Three BHS players had two hits apiece in a nine-hit Byng offense. Mason Carter finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Cooper McCage went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Kendon Wood ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Naaman Lee went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Bo Boatwright finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Preston Welch had the other Byng hit and drove in a run.
Welch was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out 10, walked nine and allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings.
Game 2
Byng 3, Vici 1
Byng got a pair of error-aided runs in the top of the second.
Freshman Preston Welch led off with a double and later scored on a Vici miscue to put Byng ahead 1-0. Naaman Lee reached on an error and later scored on an error to make it 2-0.
The Indians had four total errors in the game.
Byng also helped Vici with its only run of the game.
Vici answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second.
Eli Randall reached on an error to start off the inning, went to third on a fly out and scored on an RBI hit by Kason Leach to cut the Byng lead in half at 2-1.
The Pirates got an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning when Kendon Wood blasted a triple to right field and scored on an RBI single by Welch — who finished 3-for-3 with two doubles to pace a five-hit Byng offense.
Bo Boatwright was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out four, walked two, gave up an unearned run and allowed just four Vici hits in a complete-game outing. Noah Halderman absorbed the loss for the Indians. He struck out eight, walked none and allowed one earned run in seven solid innings.
