LATTA — In a matchup of two Top 20 local teams, Reese Littlefield turned in a dominant pitching performance and No. 19 Stonewall didn’t help its cause by committing six errors as 12th-ranked Latta shut out the Longhorns 8-0 Monday at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team, coming off a runner-up finish in the 44th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament, improved to 7-6 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 7-5.
Latta was at Preston on Tuesday and hosts Asher at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Stonewall hosted Santa Fe South on Tuesday heads to Indianola at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and travels to Roff at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Latta 8, Stonewall 0
Littlefield struck out 10, walked two, and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings to earn the mound win. Zeagan Stewart struck out one and allowed one hit in an inning of relief.
Darien Miller led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Hunter Price finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Littlefield walked three times and scored a run. Deakon Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and A Morrow ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Landon Wolfe had the only other hit for the home team.
Three Stonewall hits came from Mika Matt, Jamison Carrington and Balin Morrison.
