LATTA — In a matchup of two Top 20 local teams, Reese Littlefield turned in a dominant pitching performance and No. 19 Stonewall didn’t help its cause by committing six errors as 12th-ranked Latta shut out the Longhorns 8-0 Monday at Panther Park.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team, coming off a runner-up finish in the 44th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament, improved to 7-6 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 7-5.
Latta was at Preston on Tuesday and hosts Asher at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Stonewall hosted Santa Fe South on Tuesday heads to Indianola at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and travels to Roff at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Latta 8, Stonewall 0
Littlefield struck out 10, walked two, and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings to earn the mound win. Zeagan Stewart struck out one and allowed one hit in an inning of relief.
Darien Miller led Latta at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Hunter Price finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Littlefield walked three times and scored a run. Deakon Smith went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and A Morrow ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Landon Wolfe had the only other hit for the home team.
Three Stonewall hits came from Mika Matt, Jamison Carrington and Balin Morrison.
Vanoss rallies past No. 10 Bullfrogs
VANOSS — The Vanoss Wolves erased an early 3-0 deficit to rally past Mill Creek 6-3 in a Monday night home game.
The Wolves improved to 9-5 on the season, while Mill Creek — ranked No. 10 in Class B — saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 10-3.
Coach Brett Miller’s VHS team plays host to Class A No. 7 Silo at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Vanoss 6, Mill Creek 3
Vanoss piled up 12 hits in the contest, led by freshman Cash Wainscott who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Reeder finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI and Riley Carlos clubbed a double in a 2-for-4 outing. Tucker Miller finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the hosts.
Landon Walker led a nine-hit Bullfrog offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mason Worcester also had two hits for the visitors.
Reeder tossed a complete game to pick up the win for Vanoss. He struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run. Hunter Hughes absorbed the loss for the Bullfrogs. He struck out seven and walked two in six innings.
Tupelo takes off in fifth frame
VARNUM — The Tupelo Tigers broke open a close game with an eight-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning and scored a 12-2 run-rule victory over Varnum in a Monday night road game.
The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 11-2 on the year, while Class A No. 20 Varnum dropped to 9-6.
Tupelo was at Byng on Tuesday and is set to host Rock Creek at 4 p.m. Friday.
Tupelo 12, Varnum 2
Dalton O’Dell paced an 11-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the THS batting order.
Luke Foreman went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Six other Tupelo players had one hit each. Cash Wafford finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Brody McCollum went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored and Davin Weller ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Colton Bourland went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors and Peyton Bills finished 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.
THS hurler Nate Medcalf earned the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in the five-inning affair.
