No. 11 Oklahoma State rallies past Texas

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders knew he had to make something happen.
Facing a second-and-6 from his own 28-yard line, the redshirt senior was hoping to flip the script on the offensive woes that plagued the second half of the Cowboys’ matchup with Texas up to that point with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
So, Sanders took the snap in shotgun formation and fired a pass to his left toward sophomore wideout Bryson Green.
“He made a hell of a play,” Sanders said. “There’s not a lot of receivers making a slant catch, making three guys miss, shedding a tackle and then getting in the end zone.”
But that’s exactly what Green did, shaking off defenders and slicing through Texas’ secondary for a 41-yard touchdown.
His seismic score caused Boone Pickens Stadium to erupt, and it paved the way for the No. 11 Cowboys’ 41-34 win over the 20th-ranked Longhorns to cap off Homecoming on Saturday afternoon.
“I don’t even think about anything, but after, it all kind of hits me when I get to the sideline,” said Green, who had five catches for 133 yards. “You’re just going out there and playing backyard football at the end of the day.”
“I was really proud of our guys,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “It was a great win for them, and I’m looking forward to them enjoying it tonight. And then we gotta get back to work tomorrow and get ready for the next one.”
That was a position Gundy never thought the Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12 Conference) would be in, though. Based on his calculations, he figured the Pokes would be handed their second loss in as many weeks.
And it was mostly due to the Longhorns’ ability to move the ball at will on offense – at least for the first 30 minutes.
Whether it be star running back Bijan Robinson, who finished with 181 yards of total offense on 25 touches, or freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) was able to compile 351 yards of offense in the first half. The Longhorns led by as many as 14 points before taking a 31-24 lead into the break.
“Those were the same plays that you see during the week,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said, referring to practice. “Some of the looks that you see during the week aren’t as fast. … I think, for us, sometimes as we’re getting into the flow of the game, it just takes us a little longer.”
While the defense was settling in, OSU’s offense was trying to keep up without some familiar faces on the field. Wide receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson, both starters, didn’t suit up against Texas.
Insert Stephon Johnson Jr.
Johnson Jr., a true freshman, stepped up when the Cowboys needed somebody to the most, reeling in six catches on 11 targets for 90 yards in his first collegiate start. He – along with Green, John Paul Richardson and Brennan Presley – kept the Cowboys’ offense afloat while the run game struggled.
And while the Pokes struggled, junior running back Dominic Richardson was responsible for all three of OSU’s touchdowns in the first half. Richardson, who never returned after halftime, carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards and three scores.
“That’s one thing I love about our offense, is that they never quit,” said redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon, who replaced Richardson and produced 64 yards on eight carries. “They never just back down from a challenge or from a fight.”
For as much ease as Texas had on offense in the first half, the opening moments of the third quarter proved the second half was going to be the complete opposite.
Six of Texas’ first seven drives in the second half ended with a punt, with the lone outlier being a 33-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Bert Auburn in the waning minutes of the third quarter.
And the Longhorns didn’t know it then, but those were the final points they’d put on the board.
OSU’s defense anchored down throughout the final two quarters, allowing only 172 yards for a 51-percent reduction compared to the Longhorns’ first half.
“We just played it wrong,” Gundy said of his defense’s first-half woes. “So, we had to tighten it down. We didn’t, scheme wise, have to change anything; we just weren’t playing it right.”
The adjustments – on both sides of the ball – led to the Cowboys outscoring the Longhorns 17-3 in the second half, using a 40-yard field goal from Tanner Brown and a 10-yard strike from Sanders to Presley to tie the game.
Then, of course, Sanders’ touchdown toss to Green was the difference.
Texas still had a chance, though. The Longhorns had an opportunity to score a touchdown and send it to overtime.
Following Green’s score, Texas got the ball back with three minutes left and three timeouts. The opportunity was there to be seized, but it was an opportunity taken advantage of by Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II.
Taylor II intercepted Ewers on the game’s opening drive, setting up a 48-yard field goal from Brown for the first points of the contest. Then, with the Longhorns driving, he intercepted Ewers for a second time around midfield.
It was a lockdown performance that seemingly carried over from the Cowboys’ win over Texas last season, when he returned an interception for a touchdown to seal the game.
“He always ends up around the football somehow,” Gundy said. “In the end, you know, he comes over, makes a big-time play and takes it away from where they’re at.”
Six days before the game, during his weekly Monday availability, Gundy figured the Cowboys’ latest matchup with Texas served as an elimination game of sorts. He figured every game remaining on the schedule could be.
And he made sure to let his players know that in the hours leading up to kickoff. Standing in the team hotel, Gundy had an assortment of messages to deliver.
One of those, he said, was letting some of them know that they were going to have to be prepared to fill in for those who were out with injuries. One was telling all 70 of them that they were good enough to be on the field if need be. And one was preparing them for every moment of exactly what was to come.
“‘I expect you to understand it’s gonna be a fistfight, and you have strike ‘em in the mouth. That’s just the way it is,’” Gundy told his players. “That’s what I asked them to do, and that’s what they did.”
