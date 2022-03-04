No. 11 Mangum sends Stratford packing

BRIDGE CREEK — The Stratford boys basketball team got off to a good enough start against 11th-ranked Mangum during their Class 2A Regional Tournament matchup at Bridge Creek High School.
But the second quarter proved to be a killer for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers used a 23-9 surge before halftime and rallied past Stratford 65-51. Mangum went on to advance to the area tournament with a 17-4 record, while the Bulldogs ended the season at 8-17.
Stratford led 9-6 after the first quarter before Mangum picked up the pace and raced to a 29-18 halftime lead.
Both teams scored 14 points in the third period before Mangum edged Stratford 22-19 in the fourth period.
Hunter Morton turned in a solid, all-around effort for coach Ray Ardery’s bunch. He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. He also sank a pair of 3-pointers. Walker Chandler followed with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and also hit two 3-point baskets.
David Arriaga scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Sean Harian also had eight points and four rebounds.
Senior Deon Dickey scored a game-high 21 points for the Tigers. Justice Davenport was next with 16 points and Lamar James also reached double figures with eight.
