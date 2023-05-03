No. 11 Latta slips past Harrah in regional tuneup contest

LATTA — The Latta Panthers got all tuned up for its upcoming Class 2A Regional Tournament with a tense 4-3 victory over Harrah Monday at Eddie Collins Field.
The Panthers, ranked No. 11 in Class 2A, have quietly won 10 of their past 12 outings to improve to 17-11 on the year. Harrah will enter a Class 4A Regional Tournament this week at 11-18.
Latta is headed to a 2A Regional at Amber-Pocasset on Thursday where they’ll battle Fairview at 1:30 p.m. in a first-round contest. The host sixth-ranked Am-Po club will get the tournament started with a game against Central Sallisaw at 11 a.m. The winners will play at 4 p.m. with the losers to square off at 6:30 p.m.
Action is scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. Friday. An if-necessary contest would take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Panthers didn’t learn their regional tournament fate until around noon on Tuesday due to several Class 2A District Tournaments that had to be finished up on Monday due to the wet weather that soaked the state over the weekend.
Against Harrah, Carson Abbott drove in the game-winner on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to allow the Panthers to walk off with the victory. Hunter Price led off with a base hit and Landon Wolfe followed by reaching base safely after a bunt to the pitcher. Price hustled all the way to third base on the play to set up Abbott’s game-ending base hit.
Harrah tied the score with a run in the top of the seventh inning. Ryan Owens led off that frame with a base hit and Cash Flint drew a walk. Owens later stole third and scored on an LHS error to tie the contest at 3-3.
Abbott, Jackson Presley and Price all had two hits apiece in an eight-hit Latta offense. Price finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Abbott ended up 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored; and Presley finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks.
Joey McLaughlin led the HHS offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Kaegen Baker went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Owens finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and Hank Brown went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the visitors.
Latta used five different pitchers in the tune-up game. Wolfe snagged the mound win after retiring all three batters he faced. The LHS staff combined for four strikeouts and six walks and surrendered just two earned runs.
Harrah’s Brayden Costilla suffered the hard-luck mound loss after trying to retire Latta unsuccessfully in the bottom of the seventh inning. Four Harrah pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and five walks.
