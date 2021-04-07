BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates pushed across eight runs in the bottom of the second inning and popped Plainview 11-1 in a five-inning run-rule victory Monday at Bobby Johns Field.
Byng, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, improved to 13-8 on the year, while No. 11 Plainview dropped to 8-5.
The Lady Pirates hosted Tupelo on Tuesday and continued their homestand with games versus Harrah and Roff on Thursday. Byng then travels to the Moss Festival on Friday.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz belted a grand slam in Byng’s eight-run outburst in the second inning and McKinley Feazle followed with a solo shot that put the home team on top 8-0.
Later in the inning, Kennedy Large ripped an RBI triple and Joelee Williams ended the BHS volley with a run-scoring hit that pushed the Byng advantage to 10-0.
Feazle had already hit a two-run bomb in the first inning and now has 19 home runs this spring. She finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Hannah Boyd and Karissa Shico both knocked in runs for the Lady Pirates.
Brinkley Campbell finished 3-for-3 and scored a run for the Lady Indians, while Riley Grant went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Mayfield belts walk-off grand slam for Roff
ROFF — Vanoss fans may have been thinking an upset was brewing after the Lady Wolves carried a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning in a matchup with host Roff Monday at Tiger Field.
However, the Lady Tigers erupted for 11 runs in that fateful fifth frame and surged to a 15-5 victory.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class A, improved to 15-6 on the year, while Vanoss dropped to 3-6.
Roff now travels to Byng for a festival with Harrah and the host Lady Pirates on Thursday. The Lady Wolves are preparing to host their own tournament. The nine-team field — which includes local teams Stratford, Stonewall, Asher and Konawa — takes place Thursday and Friday.
Paige Mayfield ended the game in dramatic fashion, hitting a walk-off grand slam to cap the RHS fifth-inning outburst. Payton Owens had started the inning with a solo homer.
Rita Wartchow, Maddie Adair and Shelby Ensey all contributed RBI singles in the Roff uprising.
Owens led a 14-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Mayfield finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Camden Simon went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Wartchow finished 2-for-3 and scored, while Chloe Eldred ended up 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the home team.
Riley Reed led the Vanoss charge from the top of the batting order. She finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Hailee Brown went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jaycee Underwood, Madi Faust Abbi Snow, Katrina Dupree and Eryn Khoury also had hits for the Lady Wolves.
Stonewall leaves
Konawa behind
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns bolted to an early 9-0 lead and defeated Konawa 12-1 in four innings at home Monday afternoon.
The Lady Longhorns improved to 10-12 this season, while Konawa slipped to 2-5.
Stonewall scored nine runs during its first at-bat. Meghan Sliger led off the inning with a solo home run. After Tatam Brady walked, Kaylee Ford followed with a two-run blast to give the Lady Longhorns a quick 3-0 lead.
Aaliyah Reeves later cracked an RBI double, Faith Ross hit a run-scoring single and Brady lofted a sacrifice fly in the outburst. The inning also included three costly Konawa errors.
Stonewall piled up 13 hits in the contest and every player that went to the plate for the hosts had at least one hit. Ford finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jaime Pool went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Reeves also went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the home team.
Sierra Lumbert finished 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored for Stonewall, while Ross went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Julie Coats and Abby Brimm cracked doubles in Konawa’s five-hit outing. Coats also drove in the lone Lady Tiger run.
