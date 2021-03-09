OKLAHOMA CITY — A gimpy Wil Joplin grabbed a long rebound, took a couple of steps past half court and heaved the ball toward the goal as time was running out in an epic Class B State Tournament championship game between his second-ranked Roff Tigers and No. 1 Varnum Saturday afternoon inside the Big House in Oklahoma City.
The game was tied at 50-50. Joplin’s shot was straight on but the ball hit the back of the iron and rimmed out, sending the contest into overtime.
The Whippets then finally made just enough plays in the extra session to defeat the Tigers 61-56.
Varnum improved to 24-3 after winning the first boys basketball state championship in school history. The Tigers, who entered the title tilt on a 16-game winning streak, ended up with a 29-2 record.
Roff had erased every bit of a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game, outscoring the Whippets 22-8 to end the final frame.
“Our guys just fought and fought and fought,” Roff head coach Larry Johnston told the Ada News following the game. “I’m heartbroken for these guys. They did so much to help us get where we need to be. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for that.”
The incredible Roff rally included 12 points by Coby Simon, who hit a trio of 3-pointers during the late RHS run. His triple with 36 seconds left tied the game.
“We had a number of kids that just didn’t have good stuff early but kept battling until the end. It’s a game we shouldn’t have been in and we almost won it,” Johnston said. “We overcame a lot of stuff to give ourselves a great chance. It probably shouldn’t have been in overtime.”
Roff nearly shot its way out of the contest at the free-throw line, hitting only 15-of-29 (51.7%) attempts. Those 14 misses loom large in a tight championship contest.
Joplin took a hard crash after he stole the ball, made a layup and was fouled at the 1:51 mark of the second quarter. His head and back hit the floor hard and he laid on the court for several minutes before walking gingerly off the court. He was checked out in the medical tent and returned to the bench after halftime.
Joplin walked around near the RHS bench during the start of the third quarter before checking back in at the 5:13 mark. He still grimaced from time to time but was in the game at the end.
“A lot of things didn’t go our way. We got some guys get dinged up and losing Wil that early was huge. You just have to love that kid and how hard he plays,” Johnston said. “In a game like that, a break or two or a shot or two could make the difference.”
In the OT, a free throw by Trayson Miller got Roff within 56-54 with 1:49 left. However, Lance Nutt hit a pair of free shots with 40.8 ticks left and Martell Davis helped seal the outcome for the Whippets with his steal and layup with 24.6 seconds remaining that put Varnum ahead 60-54.
“They’re really, really good,” Johnston said.
Davis led all scorers with 20 points and also had eight rebounds and four steals. Terrance Madkins, Varnum’s 6-7 post player, hit 6-of-9 shots and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Lance Nutt hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 for the winners.
Miller led Roff with 18 points and was 10-of-16 from the free-throw line. He also had 10 rebounds and three assists.
Simon finished with 14 points and hit a trio of 3-point shots. Dylan Reed went 4-of-6 from the field and reached double figures with 10 points, Joplin finished with nine, all in the first half.
