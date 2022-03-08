SHAWNEE — Six minutes into the game between No. 7 Ada and top-ranked Tuttle, the Lady Tigers began to flex their muscles.
The Lady Tigers showed they are the team to beat in Class 4A in a 62-28 win over Ada during an area championship contest Friday night at Shawnee High School.
Tuttle improved to 23-1 on the year heading into the Class 4A State Tournament, extended its winning streak to 21 and still hasn’t lost to a team from Oklahoma. Local fans had the opportunity to witness the Lady Tigers win the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America championship last December. The Lady Cougars’ 28-point total is the most points Tuttle has surrendered at this point in the playoffs.
Ada fell to 21-5 and played No. 20 Blanchard in an area consolation title game on Saturday.
“We’ve got to put this one behind us and prepare for Blanchard,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
After Amaya Frizell found teammate Sania Richardson cutting to the basket for an easy score, Ada trailed 13-9 at the 2:26 mark of the first period.
Nothing much came easy for The Lady Cougars after that.
Madi Surber scored four quick points to spark a 9-0 Tuttle run to end the first quarter that stretched the THS lead to 22-9.
After Frizell opened the second by knocking down a tough baseline jumper, Tuttle went on an impressive 14-2 volley to pull away,
Landry Allen, who is headed to play college basketball at the University of Oklahoma after graduating, and fellow senior Storie Driver scored five points each in the THS flurry.
Driver sank a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that put the Lady Tigers on top 39-16 at the break.
Shortly after Allen and Surber hit back-to-back buckets midway through the third quarter that put Tuttle ahead 46-18, Jennings emptied her bench.
Richardson led Ada with 11 points. No other AHS starter had more than two points. However, Kennadee Bickerstaff, Rylynn Truett and Jamieson Emarthle all scored three points off the bench.
Allen led Tuttle with a game-high 18 points and also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Driver hit four 3-pointers and followed with 14 points, while Allie Rehl, who has two sisters playing at East Central University and has been recruited by the ECU coaching staff, also reached double figures with 11. Rehl scored nine points in the first quarter.
Surber added seven points for the Lady Tigers. Senior Hadley Periman — who was named the MVP of the Mid-America Classic and will play college basketball at Tulsa — was limited to just four points thanks in part to a relentless defensive effort by Frizell.
