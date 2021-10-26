The Ada High football team couldn’t have gotten off to a better start against No. 1 Tuttle in their District 4A-2 battle Friday night at Norris Field.
The Cougars were on offense to start the game and on the first play junior tailback Darias Gilmore burst through a hole at the line of scrimmage, got past the first wave of Tuttle defenders and raced toward the end zone before being dragged down at the THS 16-yard line.
On 4th-and-1 from about the 1-inch line — it appeared that Ada quarterback Carter Freeland had scored on a sneak attempt a play earlier — the Cougars were penalized for a false start.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen sent out sophomore kicker Caden Mitchell to attempt a short field goal, but Tuttle gave the five yards back with an offsides penalty.
O’Steen sent the offense back out to the field for another 4th-and-1 play and Gilmore scored easily. Harley Andrews blocked the PAT kick, but the Cougars led 6-0 at the 7:32 mark of the first quarter.
However, the talented Tigers brushed off the early deficit and kept Ada from scoring again and ran away from the Cougars in a 53-6 victory.
The Cougars lost for the fourth straight time, falling to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in District 4A-2. Tuttle stayed unbeaten at 8-0 and 5-0. The top four teams in the district are all but sewn up. Following the Tigers are Blanchard, Cushing and Harrah who all sports 4-1 district records. John Marshall is fifth at 2-3.
Tuttle took advantage of back-to-back Ada turnovers later in the first half and that’s when the Tigers begin to take off. Blake Stewart grabbed the ball out of the air on a kickoff to the Cougars and on the first play of Ada’s next drive, Canon West recovered a fumble.
Tuttle scored TDs after both Ada miscues and the last one — a 7-yard run by West — put the Tigers on top 27-6 at the 8:18 mark of the second period.
Tuttle added one more score in the first half — a 17-yard touchdown grab by Chance Cobb who went high over an Ada defender to make the catch — with just 43 seconds left on the clock. That boosted the THS advantage to 34-6.
Ada used a hurry-up offense to get into Tuttle territory after a 25-yard catch by Andrew Hughes and a 15-yard scamper by Gilmore. But Freeland was sacked for a loss of 11 yards by THS defender Gunner Kerr to end that drive.
The Tigers scored two touchdowns 19 seconds apart early in the third period. Blake Stewart scored on a 6-yard TD run and on Ada’s first offensive snap of the second half, CJ Conner took an interception 32 yards to the house. At that point, Tuttle led 46-6 at the 9:35 mark of the quarter.
Tuttle finished with 457 yards of total offense — 284 rushing and 173 passing.
West led the way for the visitors, finishing with 14 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Brody Bliss followed with 67 yards on seven carries, while Steward added 46 yards and a score.
THS quarterback Mason Dennis completed 9-of-13 passes for 153 yards and two more touchdowns. Nine different players had caught passes for the Tigers. Cobb had two receptions for 50 yards and a score and Tylor McCarthey had two catches for 29 yards and a TD.
Ada’s offense produced 145 yards of total offense. Gilmore finished with 87 yards on 15 carries. Freeland completed 7-of-14 yards for 55 yards.
Ada is back on the road this week, traveling to Cushing. The Tigers — who defeated Blanchard 27-13 in Week 8 — are No. 2 in the latest Tulsa World high school football rankings.
