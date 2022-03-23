BROKEN BOW — In the early innings of the Roff baseball team’s final game of the Southeast Shootout against Class 3A Lindsay, things weren’t going the Tigers’ way.
Roff — ranked No. 1 in Class B — trailed 3-0 early and heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Tigers found themselves behind 5-2.
However, coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth and rallied for a 13-5 walk-off win.
Earlier in the tournament, Roff shut down Duncan 6-2.
The Tigers, which improved to 5-0 this spring, were scheduled to host Atoka on Tuesday but that contest was rained out. Roff now travels to the Rattan Spring Classic which runs Thursday through Saturday. The Tigers battle Hugo at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Roff 13, Lindsay 5
The 11-run volley was capped by a two-run homer by Brand Wilson. Bill McCarter had two big hits in the big inning — a three-run homer and a run-scoring triple. Other highlights included a bases-loaded double by Cade Baldridge that quickly emptied them and run-scoring singles by Kagan Huneycutt and Beau Joplin.
Roff collected 10 of its 11 hits in the pivotal fifth frame.
An Easton Riddle single to lead off the bottom of the third was Roff’s lone hit through the first four innings.
Baldridge and McCarter had two hits apiece and were the only RHS players with multiple hits.
Clayton Sanders belted a three-run home run for the Leopards (6-3).
McCarter picked up the mound win in relief for Roff. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just one hit and one earned run in recording the final five outs of the game. Starter Drew Sheppard struck out three, walked four and allowed tow hits and three earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Lindsay hurlers Tucker Morris and Ayden Ramage combined for two strikeouts, three walks and two hit batters.
Roff 6, Duncan 2
The Demons (3-3) pushed across two runs and still had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh inning. But with the tying run at the plate, Roff reliever Bill McCarter got Duncan’s Kenny Garland to ground into a game-ending double play to help the Tigers secure the victory.
Roff pitchers Dylan Reed and Easton Riddle had held Duncan scoreless through six innings and the Tigers had built a 6-0 lead before the Demons made a comeback bid.
Reed struck out five, walked one and allowed just two hits and no runs in three innings. Riddle struck out three, didn’t walk a batter and allowed three hits and one earned run before being relieved by McCarter with one out in the seventh inning. McCarter walked the first batter he faced — Bryson Brooksher — with the bases loaded to force in Duncan’s second run before Garland hit a ground ball to second base on a 2-0 pitch to start the game-ending double play.
The Tigers finished with seven hits in the contest and were led by Brand Wilson, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cade Baldridge also finished 2-for-3 and had a double, an RBI and two runs scored from his leadoff spot in the RHS lineup.
Duncan had five hits by five different players. Garland hit a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.