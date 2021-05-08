Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy with a thunderstorm or two possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy with a thunderstorm or two possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.