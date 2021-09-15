No. 1 Roff streaks past Latta

ROFF — After rolling to the Calera Tournament championship with three straight shutouts, the Roff Tigers didn’t put on the brakes during a battle with local rival Latta.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch raced out to an 8-0 lead after two innings en route to a 12-2 victory over Latta Monday at Panther Park.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 16-3 on the year, while Latta — No. 14 in Class A — fell to 8-9.
The Tigers travel to the Murray State Festival Thursday and Friday. Roff meets Red Oak at 1 p.m. at Southeastern and Silo at 6 p.m. at Murray State College. On Friday, Roff battles Oktaha at 1 p.m. and Vici at 3 p.m. in Tishomingo.
Latta hosts Clayton at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Roff 12, Latta 2
Easton Riddle kept the LHS offense in check. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just two hits and two earned runs in the five-inning affair to earn the mound win.
The Tigers got home runs from Cade Baldridge, Bill McCarter and Tallen Bagwell during an 11-hit RHS barrage.
Baldridge went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored from his leadoff spot, while Brand Wilson finished 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and an RBI. Dylan Reed went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Bagwell ended up 1-for-3 with three RBIs. McCarter went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Riddle finished 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Latta’s three hits included a triple by Justin Kiker, a double by Tucker Abney and a single by Kale Williams.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Roff 9, Calera 0
The Tigers had three pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter against the host Bulldogs in the finals of the Calera Tournament. Dylan Reed, Tallen Bagwell and Caden Graves combined for seven strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters in the shutout.
Drew Sheppard paced an 11-hit RHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Brand Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Reed also contributed a pair of hits.
Bill McCarter finished 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and three runs scored, while Bagwell went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and four RBIs. Beau Joplin walked three times and Graves scored three runs.
