ROFF — The top-ranked Tigers passed their first test of the postseason and then went to roll to a Class B Regional Tournament championship.
The Tigers edged No. 16 Stuart 3-2 in a winner’s bracket contest before defeating the Hornets 10-0 in the championship contest 24 hours later last week at Tiger Field.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s squad improved to 26-3 on the season and advanced to the Class B State Tournament, which begins Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City. Roff meets No. 10 Granite at 1:30 p.m Thursday in a first-round matchup.
The first two rounds will be played at Palmer Field before the Class B state championship contest move to Shawnee High School at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Tigers are trying to boldly go where no Roff team has gone before by winning four consecutive state titles.
“There’s been a lot of special things done around here, but I don’t think anyone has ever won four in a row,” Baldridge said. “That would be a neat accomplishment for this group.”
The Hornets ended the season at 20-11.
Championship
Roff 10, Stuart 0
Roff junior pitcher Tallen Bagwell was in top form for the Tigers. He struck out nine, walked none and surrendered just one hit — a single by Michael Bolte with two outs in the top of the fourth and final inning. He improved to 8-0 this spring.
The Tigers were also aided by seven Stuart errors.
Roff finished with 10 hits, including two hits apiece from Bill McCarter, Kagan Huneycutt, Brand Wilson and Dylan Reed.
McCarter finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Reed finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Huneycutt turned in a 2-for-2 outing that included two RBIs, while Beau Joplin finished 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Drew Sheppard had the other RHS hit and scored a run.
Travis Grinnell absorbed the pitching loss for Stuart. He struck out five and walked one and allowed three earned runs in 3.1 innings.
Winner’s Bracket
Roff 3, Stuart 2
This one was good until the last out.
Roff led 3-0 after six complete innings before Stuart scored a pair of runs in the seventh to make things interesting.
Keaton Crenshaw led off the seventh frame with a walk for the visitors and Easton Myskey followed with a base hit. A sacrifice bunt by Caston Ridenour moved the runners to second and third.
Austin Mayer then drove in a run with a base hit to right field to get Stuart on the scoreboard and get the Hornets within 3-1.
Myskey then scored on a passed ball and Mayer advanced to second as Stuart closed the gap to 3-2.
However, Easton Riddle made a nice snag in left-center field off a line drive hit by SHS leadoff man Connor Clayton and tossed to Kagan Huneycutt at second base for a game-ending double play.
“Easton made a good play on that ball. If that ball gets down, they tie the game right there,” Baldridge said.
Roff scored its first run in the bottom of the second when Tallen Bagwell led off with a walk, stole second, went to third on an error and raced home on another Stuart miscue.
The Tigers tacked on two more much-needed runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bagwell and Huneycutt started that RHS uprising with back-to-back one-out walks.
Drew Sheppard drove in a run with an RBI single that put Roff on top 2-0. Huneycutt later scored on a passed ball to score Roff’s final run of the contest.
The Tigers managed just four hits — all singles — off SHS pitcher Connor Clayton, who struck out two, walked four, hit two batters and allowed just two earned runs.
Roff’s other three hits came from Cade Baldridge, Dylan Reed and Huneycutt.
Mayer led a seven-hit Hornet offense, going 3-for-3 with the late RBI from his nine-hole spot in the batting order. Devon Colbert went 2-for-2, while Easton Myskey and Caston Ridenour had the other two SHS hits.
Reed (7-0) picked up the pitching win. He struck out five, walked two, hit a batter and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game outing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.