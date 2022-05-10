OKLAHOMA CITY — The top-ranked Roff Tigers did Roff Tigers things and found themselves in Monday’s Class B state championship game.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s club smashed 10th-ranked Granite 14-0 in a first-round game on Friday and turned back No. 5 Caney 5-1 in a
Saturday semifinal contest during Class B State Tournament action at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers faced No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton Monday for all the marbles. Roff was looking for an unheard-of fourth consecutive state championship.
Semifinals
Roff 5, Caney 1
Roff scored three quick runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Cade Baldridge led off the frame with a triple and later scored on a Caney error to put Roff on top 1-0.
Brand Wilson blasted a two-run homer to left field to push the early RHS advantage to 3-0.
Caney’s J. Taylor hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to slice the Roff lead to 2-1.
Roff loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a double by Beau Joplin, a base hit by Easton Riddle and when Baldridge was hit by a pitch. However, the Tigers only got a single run out of that situation on a sacrifice fly by Bill McCarter that made it 4-1.
Drew Sheppard pushed across the final Roff run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI hit.
Baldridge paced Roff at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored but he was the other RHS player with more than one hit.
Cooper Willis went 2-for-3 to pace the Caney offense. Ty Jackson had the Cougars’ only other hit. He also walked and scored the lone CHS run.
Dylan Reed, Riddle and Tallen Bagwell all saw action on the bump for Roff. That trio combined for 10 strikeouts, and three walks and didn’t allow an earned run.
Ty Jackson was the losing hurler for Caney. He struck out two, walked one and allowed four earned runs in six innings.
First Round
Roff 14, Granite 0
Bill McCarter and Kagan Huneycutt both drove in three runs apiece as Roff rolled to the victory.
The Tigers put up five runs in the bottom of the first inning before exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth in the five-inning run-rule contest.
McCarter finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Huneycutt went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top spot in the RHS batting order, while Drew Sheppard went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs during Roff’s 15-hit barrage.
Tallen Bagwell ended up 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, while Dylan Reed finished 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Sheppard tossed all five innings to record the mound win for the Tigers. He struck out five, walked one and allowed just three hits in the shutout.
The Panthers got a double from Broc Teel and base hits from Degan Sanders and Joey Smith.
Jace Berry was the losing pitcher for Granite.
