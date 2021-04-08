VARNUM — The Roff Tigers used a seven-run surge in the top of the sixth inning and vanquished Varnum 14-5 in a battle between two of the top teams in Class B on the road Tuesday night.
Top-ranked Roff ran its unbeaten record to 17-0, while the third-ranked Whippets dipped to 15-2.
Roff led 8-3 after five innings before pulling away with the big sixth frame.
Tanner Graves finished 3-for-4 with two doubles a walk and drove in a run in Roff’s 12-hit attack. Conner Owens went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Trayson Miller cracked a grand slam in a 1-for-2 outing that also included two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Cade Baldridge hit a double and drove in three runs for the visitors, while Kagan Huneycutt finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Wil Joplin ended up 1-for-2 and scored twice for the Tigers.
Baylen White led the Whippets, finishing 1-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, while Brenden Biffle went 1-for-2 with a double and scored twice. Lance Nutt finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cordell King went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the home team.
Easton Riddle picked up the mound win for Roff. he struck out two, walked none and allowed three earned runs in five innings. Cade Baldridge pitched an inning of relief and struck out three of the four batters (he beaned the other one) he faced.
Martell Davis was the losing hurler for Varnum. He struck out three, walked three and allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Roff tangles with Ada at 4:30 p.m. tonight at Tiger Field.
Host Asher slams Allen
ASHER — Mike McDonald cracked two home runs and the Asher Indians ran away from Allen for a 17-1 win in a Tuesday home game.
The Indians, ranked No. 4 in Class B, improved to 14-3 on the year, while the Mustangs dropped to 3-15. Asher is currently on a six-game winning streak.
McDonald would finish a perfect 4-for-4 with two doubles to go with his home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Garrett Leba went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Asher lineup. Deven Lamb also hit a home run and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored on an 11-hit Indian offense.
Tahlan Hamilton was the winning pitcher for Asher. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed just one hit in five innings of work.
Asher hosts Cushing at 4:30 p.m. today. Allen is off to the Coal Mining Classic in Hartshorne when the Mustangs will battle the host Miners at 4 p.m. today in a first-round contest.
Byng rallies past PV
PAULS VALLEY — The Byng Pirates fell behind 3-1 after three innings but scored eight runs in the top of the fourth and 10 more in the top of the fifth to soar past host Pauls Valley 19-3 for a District 4A-3 road win.
The Pirates improved to 16-2 overall and 8-0 in the district, while Pauls Valley dropped to 3-12 and 2-8.
Caden Azlin, Bill McCarter and Dillon Palmer all launched home runs for Byng in a 14-hit barrage.
Reid Johnson led the way for the visitors, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. McCarter went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Rylan Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Cooper McCage went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Parker Presley ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Cole Tracy finished 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and scored three runs from the top of the BHS batting order and Carson Capps went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Azlin’s home run came in his only plate appearance.
Presley was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out eight, walked none and allowed just one earned run in five innings.
Cole Campbell led the PV offense, going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. The Panthers got five total hits from five different players. Mason Smith went 1-for-2 and scored a run for the home team.
Byng welcomes Del City to Stokes Field at 5 p.m. Friday.
Stonewall gets offensive
at Velma-Alma
VELMA — Host Velma-Alma tried five different pitchers but never slowed down the Stonewall offense as the Longhorns rallied past the Comets for an 18-9 win.
Coach Chuck Barton’s team evened its record at 7-7, while Velma-Alma dropped to 7-4.
Velma-Alma scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early 8-5 lead, but Stonewall never stopped scoring. The Longhorns outscored the Comets 13-1 over the final four frames.
Clayton Findley led the explosive Stonewall offense, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored. Angel Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Richard Blue finished 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two run scored. Spencer Gatewood ended up 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Jacob Christian went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cody Wallace went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored and Garrett Campbell went 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored.
Gatewood earned the mound win in relief. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 4.1 innings.
Kaeden Abshire had two of Velma’s four hits, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Five Comet pitchers combined for eight walks, two hit batters and five strikeouts.
Stonewall travels to the Dewar Festival on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.