EARLSBORO — The top-ranked Roff Tigers saw their winning streak reach seven in a row with a decisive 61-33 road win over No. 15 Earlsboro Friday night.
Coach Larry Johnston’s troops will now put their 7-0 record on the line at this week’s Pontotoc Conference Tournament. The Tigers were scheduled to face Calvin Monday night in a first-round matchup. Should the top-seeded Tigers win that matchup, they would advance to an 8:30 p.m. semifinal contest on Thursday opposite the Stratford-Stonewall winner.
In the battle between two of the premiere Class B teams in the regional, Roff took all the drama out early. The Tigers led 22-8 after the first quarter and went on a dominant 23-2 run in the second to build a 45-10 halftime advantage.
Cade Baldridge got hot from beyond the arc for the visitors. He sank four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points. Dylan Reed followed with 11 points, while Easton Riddle hit a trio of 3-pointers for all nine of his points. Tallen Bagwell also scored nine points in the balanced RHS offense and Kaden Darnell hit a pair of trifectas for six points. Bill McCarter also scored six for the visitors.
Elias Barraza led Earlsboro with seven points, including one 3-point basket. Lane Brane hit a pair of triples for six points.
Earlsboro runs past Roff girls
EARSLBORO — The Roff Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance of Earlsboro for a half but the Lady Wildcats pulled way over the final two quarters for a 67-43 victory.
Earlsboro, ranked No. 14 in Class B, improved to 4-2 on the year, while Roff dipped to 2-5.
Coach Trent Stort’s club faced Class B No. 10 Calvin Monday night in the first round of the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Stratford.
Earlsboro led just 17-13 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime. But the Lady Wildcats outscored Roff 34-18 over the final two frames.
Chloe Edred paced the RHS offense with 11 points and Jo Jo Bettes was next with nine. Bettes, Breana Britt and Brianna Bess all hit 3-pointers for the visitors.
Mariana Siquiros erupted for a game-best 23 points for Earlsboro. Chelsea Deere hit a pair of triples and scored 20 points for the hosts, while Tahnya Kennedy followed with 13 points. Sierra Streater drilled a trio of 3-pointers and was next with 11 points.
