No. 1 Roff rolling into state tournament

ROFF — The top-ranked Roff Tigers continued their playoff dominance with a convincing 16-0 win over No. 8 Glencoe Friday in a Class B Regional Tournament contest Friday afternoon at Glencoe High School.
The regional was supposed to take place at Roff’s Tiger Field, but Mother Nature had other ideas, soaking the area Thursday afternoon and forcing the venue change.
Roff enters this week’s state tournament with a 25-6 record. The Tigers have outscored five playoff opponents by a combined count of 61-0.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch will meet Granite at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Panthers, now 25-3, advanced to the state tournament after shutting out Mulhall-Orlando 10-0 to win the regional consolation crown. Glencoe had won 12 straight games before running into Roff.
The Tigers scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in the three-inning run-rule.
Roff piled up 12 hits, led by Easton Riddle and Bill McCarter. Riddle finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while McCarter ended up 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
No other RHS player had more than one hit.
Kagan Huneycutt finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Beau Joplin went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Drew Sheppard finished 1-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, while Cade Baldridge cracked his 11th home run of the season and went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order. It was Cade’s fifth home run of the playoffs.
Tallen Bagwell earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit in three innings. Freshman Logan Vyrostek absorbed the mound loss for the Panthers.
Ryan Cook had the lone Glencoe hit of the game.
