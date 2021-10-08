No. 1 Roff rallies past Granite in first round

EDMOND — The top-ranked Roff Tigers weren’t exactly rock-solid against No. 11 Granite Thursday morning at the Class B State Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School. But they were plenty good enough.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, shook off three errors and bolted past Granite 12-4 in the first-round matchup. Roff improved to 26-6 on the year and will meet the Boswell-Lookeba Sickles winner at 11 a.m. today in the semifinals. The Panthers are done at 25-11.
After Granite scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Roff answered with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the inning and never looked back. The Tigers scored 12 consecutive runs before Granite pushed across a single run in the top of the seventh inning.
Bill McCarter led an 11-hit Roff offensive attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Brand Wilson went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run scored.
Drew Sheppard finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Tallen Bagwell finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cade Baldridge ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and four runs scored as Roff’s leadoff hitter.
Tanner Young finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Devon Polk, Broc Teel and Isaac Galloway drove in runs for Granite.
Sheppard was the winning pitcher for Roff. He threw three innings with three strikeouts, a walk and didn’t give up an earned run. He got relief help from Easton Riddle and McCarter, who both had three strikeouts apiece.
Isaac Galloway was the losing pitcher for Granite.
