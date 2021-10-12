OKLAHOMA CITY — After four innings, the top-ranked Roff Tigers’ bid for a 3-peat looked like it might be in jeopardy.
Fort Cobb-Broxton stud Jaxon Willits led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple and scurried home on a wild pitch to break a 4-4 tie and put the third-ranked Mustangs on top 5-4.
No worries. Well, maybe a few, but the Tigers roared back and outscored Fort-Cobb Broxton 8-0 over the final three innings for an emphatic 12-5 victory in the Class A State championship game Saturday afternoon at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers, who also won state championships in the Fall of 2020 and the Spring of 2021, finished the season at 28-6. The Tigers ended the season on an 11-game winning streak. It was also the program’s fourth fall baseball state championship.
The runner-up Mustangs dropped to 22-11 and had won 12 consecutive contests entering the title game.
“They only get sweeter and sweeter,” Baldridge told The Ada News. “These kids, they just expect it. A lot of those kids get up there and they’re happy to be there. The kids want to and expect to win that last one.”
Roff looked like it was going to have a big inning in the top of the fifth inning, loading the bases with no outs when Dylan Reed was hit by a pitch and Drew Sheppard and big first baseman Beau Joplin reached on bunt singles.
However, the Tigers managed just one run on an RBI single by Tallen Bagwell that knotted the score at 5-5.
RHS junior Brand Wilson, who moved to Roff when his father, Kirk Wilson accepted a job as the high school principal, delivered the telling blow of the game in the top of the sixth inning. After Bill McCarter walked, Wilson crushed a 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a momentum-stealing two-run homer. That big blow gave Roff a 7-5 lead they weren’t about to relinquish.
“It was just a matter of getting quality at-bats and the kids not trying to do too much. I knew we would get ours, it was just if we could keep them from getting theirs,” Baldridge said.
“When they took the lead, you’re a little down, but when Brand hit that bomb, you could feel the momentum change. There was no looking back after that. I think they starting smelling blood after that bomb,” he continued. “I’m so happy for him. It’s a tough deal moving in as a junior. And he’s catching and playing a critical position. It was big for him.”
Roff put the game well out of reach with a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning.
Bagwell led off with a triple down the right-field line, Easton Riddle walked and Cade Baldridge belted a two-RBI double that put Roff ahead 9-5.
Wilson later added an RBI double before Huneycutt ended the scoring with a two-run single.
Huneycutt paced a 12-hit RHS offense, going 2-for-5 with a three-run triple in the third inning that put Roff ahead 4-2. He collected a game-high five RBIs.
“He stepped up big from the seven-hole. There are not many seven-holes out there that can do that. But that wasn’t his first big hit in a state tournament,” Danny Baldridge said.
Wilson went 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored for Roff, while Cade Baldridge finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the Tigers’ leadoff spot.
Bagwell went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Reed ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Blaine Bellamy paced Fort Cobb-Broxton at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Willits, the son of New York Yankees’ first base coach Reggie Willits, finished 2-for-4 and scored a run, while Blaine Davis knocked in a pair of runs.
Riddle earned the mound win for Roff in relief after shutting down the Mustang offense over the final four innings. He struck out two, walked none and allowed five hits and no runs. Bagwell was the RHS starter. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one earned run in three innings.
Roff committed two errors in the game and Fort Cobb-Broxton was charged with three errors.
Willits and reliever Blaine Davis combined for six strikeouts, six walks and four hit batters.
Some Class B baseball fans expected Roff to drop off after losing five standout seniors who helped the Tigers win two straight state championships. No one in the Roff camp felt that way.
“The big deal there for me is the old saying ‘good pitching beats good hitting’ and we did lose five seniors who were all quality kids, but we returned all of our pitching. When you have that to work around, your odds increase greatly,” Baldridge – the first-year Roff head coach — said.
“Even as an assistant it’s nerve-wracking and all that, but there’s a lot more that goes into it when you’re in that third-base box,” he continued. “It’s been a great ride. I enjoyed it.”
