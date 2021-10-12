Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.