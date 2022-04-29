ROFF — No. 1 Roff needed a little breathing room in their contest with Kiowa in the first round of the Class B Regional Tournament Thursday at Tiger Field.
And the Tigers finally got it with a half-dozen runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to an 11-2 victory over the Cowboys.
Roff improved to 24-3 on the year and played in a winner’s bracket game later Thursday, while Kiowa fell into an elimination game at 12-11. Tournament action concludes today with games scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Tigers’ fourth frame started with a base hit by Beau Joplin. After a failed sacrifice bunt by Easton Riddle that allowed Kiowa to record an out at second base, Cade Baldridge punched a base hit to right field.
Bill McCarter then singled to left field and two runs scored to put Roff on top 7-2.
The Tigers loaded the bases when Brand Wilson walked and Dylan Reed was hit by a pitch.
Tallen Bagwell drove home another RHS run with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.
Two more Roff runs scored on a Kiowa error and Drew Sheppard capped the fourth-inning scoring with an RBI double that pushed the RHS advantage to 10-2.
Baldridge paced a nine-hit Roff offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. McCarter went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. A big day by Kagan Hunneycutt included a 2-for-2 effort with two doubles an RBI and two runs scored.
Kiowa managed four hits, all singles. Twine Palmer led the way with a 2-for-2 outing that included a walk and a run scored. Judd McAlester finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Cody Scrviner had the other KHS hit.
Drew Sheppard earned the mound win for the home team. He struck out two, walked four, and hit three batters but allowed just one earned run in 3.2 innings. Riddle finished the game on the hill and struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed just one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings.
Palmer was the losing pitcher. He struck out four, walked three and hit a batter in four innings of work.
