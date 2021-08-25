No. 1 Roff holds off No. 2 Moss

ROFF — In a battle between the top two teams in Class B, No. 1 Roff edged No. 2 Moss 1-0 in a classic pitcher’s duel Monday evening at Tiger Field.
Roff improved to 6-1 on the season, while the Lady Pirates saw their season-opening 11-game win streak come to an end, falling to 11-1.
Roff scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.
Maddie Adair led off with a single before Moss managed two quick outs. Danleigh Harris was intentionally walked before Chloe Edred smacked an RBI double to right field that scored Adair.
The two pitchers did the rest.
Harris pitched seven shutout innings to earn the mound win. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one hit — a one-out single by Brooklynn O’Bryant in the second inning. Harris retired the final 11 Moss batters of the game.
Moss ace Willow Van Haren was also dominant in defeat. She struck out eight, walked one and allowed three hits and no earned runs in six innings.
After the first inning, Roff managed just one more hit — an infield single by Camden Simon to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. Simon got all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Eldred before being stranded.
Roff is coming off a run to the Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament championship where they defeated the host Lady Tiers 2-0 and the Vanoss Lady Wolves 11-3 last Saturday to claim the title.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s club traveled to Caney on Tuesday and will play host to the 2021 Roff Fastpitch Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Tigers meet the Bethel-Lexington winner at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
