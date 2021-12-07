No. 1 Roff drops No. 18 Earlsboro

ROFF — No. 18 Earlsboro got the early upper hand against No. 1 Roff early in their Friday night matchup.
But the host Tigers got the offense going in the second half and rolled to a 55-28 victory.
Coach Larry Johnston’s team stay unbeaten at 5-0 on the young season, while the Wildcats dropped to 3-2.
Earlsboro led 8-7 after one quarter and trailed just 20-15 at halftime. But Roff outscored the visitors 35-13 over the final two frames to pull away.
Roff junior Tallen Bagwell matched the entire Earlsboro offense with a game-high 28 points. No other RHS player hit double figures. Brand Wilson added eight points and Cade Baldridge chipped in six.
Quinton Lena and Danny Billingsley scored nine points apiece to pace the Earlsboro offense.
Roff meets Asher at 4:40 p.m. today in the first round of the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin.
No. 13 Stuart
defeats Tupelo
TUPELO — Class A No. 13 Stuart had too much firepower for Tupelo, shooting past the host Tigers 69-48 Friday night.
The Hornets improved to a perfect 8-0 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 3-4.
Stuart raced to a 22-11 first-quarter lead before settling for a 38-28 halftime advantage. The Hornets used a 20-13 run in the third period to pull away.
Conner Clayton scored a game-high 23 points to lead Stuart, while Rosenow followed with 17. Drevon Colbert also hit double figures with 11 points in the balanced SHS offense.
Tupelo got a double-double from Dalton O’Dell that included 13 points and 10 rebounds in defeat. Cody Airington and Harley Davidson both added 10 points for coach Clay Weller’s bunch. Davidson sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Tupelo plays in the 2021 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Calvin this week.
