DAVIS — The Roff Tigers led from start to finish in a 43-32 win over Velma-Alma Saturday night in the finals of the 2022 Arbuckle Winter Classic in Davis.
Roff had dumped host Davis 65-28 in a Friday night semifinal contest.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 12-0 on the season, while the Comets — No. 9 in Class A — fell to 9-2.
“This was a great win for our guys. We have developed a big rivalry with Velma over the last four years with fun, physical and intense games,” Roff head coach Larry Johnston told The Ada News. “They are talented again and very well-coached by coach Kenny Bare.”
Saturday, Jan. 8
Roff 43
Velma-Alma 32
Roff led 14-10 after the first quarter before using an 11-5 second-quarter surge to build a 25-15 halftime lead.
The Comets got within 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter before Roff closed out the contest with an 11-9 run.
No Roff player reached double figures in the contest but Bill McCarter, Cade Baldridge, Brighton Gregory and Tallen Bagwell all scored seven points each. Drew Sheppard was right behind with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
“Our guys were tremendous defensively the entire night and we were very balanced on offense,” Johnston said. “Every guy that stepped on the floor made big plays and shots throughout the game. This group is fun to watch and gets better every day. I am blessed to get to be a part of this group.”
Tyler Stewart scored a game-high 11 points for the Comets. No other Velma player scored more than five.
Friday, Jan. 7
Semifinals
Roff 65, Davis 28
The Tigers dominated this one from the start, zooming to leads of 17-7 and 38-18. Roff kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the host Wolves 15-4 in the third period and 12-6 in the final frame.
Dylan Reed paced the RHS offense with 13 points, while Tallen Bagwell followed with 10.
Cade Baldridge just missed double figures with nine points. Brand Wilson scored seven points for the locals, while Bill McCarter and Kagan Huneycutt chipped in six apiece.
Cody Caraway led Davis with seven points and Rayden Amos and Dalton Hefley followed with six points each.
