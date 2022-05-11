SHAWNEE — Winning the gold, never gets old in Roff.
The top-ranked Roff High School baseball team completed its quest for a fourth consecutive spring state championship by roaring past No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton 9-3 in Monday’s weather-delayed Class B State title game at Shawnee’s Ed Skelton Field.
The Tigers polished off their latest title run with a 29-3 record, while the Mustangs’ runner-up finish left them at 27-5.
Roff followed state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with Monday’s title win. There was no spring season in 2020 due to the pandemic and the Tigers were one of the Class B favorites back then.
“I’ve been at Roff for about 15 or 16 years and there have been some amazing things take place from triple crowns to three in a row. But I think this is the first four-in-a-row,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge in a post-game interview. “Honestly, that was one of our incentives this spring — to go write our own story. This group has done that. These seniors have won six state championships and they’ve only played seven seasons because COVID got them.”
This was Roff’s 14th state championship overall in the spring and fall combined.
Things started off a little rocky against Fort Cobb-Broxton — who won the 2021 Class A state championship.
Junior Jaxton Willits — one of the top hitters in Class B — smacked a triple to right-center field to lead off the game for the Mustangs. Drew Woods was then walked by Roff ace Tallen Bagwell before Blayke Nunn delivered an RBI single that put Fort Cobb on top 1-0.
Brody DeVaughan hit into a fielder’s choice that Roff shortstop Cade Baldridge nearly turned into an inning-ending double play and Woods scored to put Fort Cobb ahead 2-0.
All of the sudden, Roff found itself in unfamiliar territory.
“That was the first time we’ve been behind in the playoffs. I was anxious to see if we could regroup and come back,” Danny Baldridge said. “I really never doubted them.”
The Roff offense responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead for good.
Kagan Huneycutt started that RHS uprising with a base hit and Drew Sheppard followed with a sacrifice bunt attempt that led to an FC-B error. Huneycutt scored all the way from first base to trim the Roff deficit to 2-1.
Beau Joplin successfully sacrificed Sheppard to third base and he scored on a base knock by Easton Riddle to tie the score at 2-2.
Cade Baldridge then drove a run-scoring triple to the wall in center field to make it 3-2. Fort Cobb head coach Dale Bellamy had seen enough and sent Willits to the mound to replace starter Wood. However, Willits was quickly called for a balk and Cade Baldridge waltzed home to push the Roff lead to 4-2.
Bellamy argued the call but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Bagwell also quickly turned things in the right direction from the mound. He retired seven straight batters and struck out eight over the final six frames. The Mustangs had no answer at the plate.
“You just have to keep going and fight through it and whatever happens, happens. I got off and was kind of falling away and then I got in a groove again and started pounded the zone,” Bagwell told the media during the postgame celebration. “I just had the mindset of striking everybody out and wanted to get my team going.”
Danny Baldridge said he figured Bagwell would settle in and he was correct.
“Early I think he was king of over-throwing. Honestly, he kind of got a little tired and got a little hot and that helped him,” he said. “He kind of got into a groove right there.”
Baldridge thought about turning to a relief pitcher in the seventh inning but Bagwell would have none of it.
“I was going to actually pull him after six (innings) but he was like ‘I got it, I got it.’ So I left him in,” Baldridge said.
Fort Cobb-Broxton made some noise in the top of the fifth inning when Blaine Davis singled and was safe on an error on a ball hit by Braydon Davis.
With one out and the two runners on, Willits came to the plate. And Baldridge — in what wasn’t his best idea of the day — decided to have Bagwell pitch to him. Willits blasted a 1-0 pitch to right field that clanged off the fence for a run-scoring double. It was about three feet from being a three-run homer that would have put the Mustangs ahead 5-4.
Bagwell struck out back-to-back batters to end that Fort Cobb threat. Willits’ drive was the only hit Bagwell surrendered over the final six innings. He almost gave up another one to Davis, but Cade Baldridge somehow tracked the ball down near the third-base line with an acrobatic catch.
The Tigers tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fifth on an error, an ill-timed passed ball and a run-scoring double by Joplin that made it 7-3. Dylan Reed came up with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth frame before Bill McCarter scored the final RHS run of the contest on a passed ball.
Huneycutt led a 10-hit Roff charge, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Baldridge and Reed added two hits apiece.
The entire Roff baseball camp — coaches, players and even fans — agreed that winning state title after state title never gets old.
“Man it’s awesome. It just gets sweeter and sweeter,” Danny Baldridge said.
“It never gets old. It keeps getting better every time,” Bagwell echoed.
