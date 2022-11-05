No. 1 Ringling pulls away from Stratford

RINGLING — The Stratford High School football team let No. 1 Ringling know it was in a dogfight early in their Thursday night road matchup with the high-powered Blue Devils.
However, Ringling broke open a tight game by shutting out Stratford 23-0 in the second half of a 39-10 victory.
Ringling stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year and sits atop the District A-4 standings at 7-0, while the Bulldogs end the regular season at 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the district. Stratford ended up finishing No. 3 in the district behind Wynnewood and will travel to Christian Heritage (8-2) in the first round of the Class A playoffs next Friday.
“We came out and really got after it in the first half. We were proud of the effort the guys gave,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We just need to put four quarters together like we played the first half and we feel like we can compete with anyone. It is a new start now, and we will travel to Christian Heritage on Friday night for the first round of the playoffs.”
The Bulldogs had Ringling momentarily stunned by racing to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of action.
Hunter Morton broke free for an 87-yard touchdown run at the 8:30 mark of the opening period and steady kicker David Arriaga booted the PAT kick to make it 7-0.
Arriaga then was called upon to kick a 37-yard field goal, which he nailed, to push the SHS advantage to 10-0.
Ringling got two second-quarter touchdowns.
Jaidan Miller scored on a 12-yard run and Kash Ross cashed in with a two-point pass reception from Kaden Barron at the 10:10 mark of the second period that cut the SHS advantage to 10-8.
Caleb Taylor then hauled in a 36-yard TD reception from Karson Daniel and then caught a pass from Barron for two more points and Ringling had rallied for a 16-10 advantage with just 21 seconds left before halftime.
Barron got free for touchdown runs of 22 and 55 yards in the third quarter and after a pair of two-point conversions, the Ringling lead had grown to 32-10 heading into the final frame.
Daniel’s 8-yard run with 3:33 to play was the final score for the Blue Devils.
Stratford piled up 228 rushing yards with Morton leading the way with 91 yards on 11 carries. Nolan Hall added 87 yards on 16 totes for the visitors.
Stratford was hurt by a pair of turnovers — one lost fumble and one interception.
Defensive leaders for the Bulldogs include Justin Arriaga with 10 tackles, David Arriaga with nine tackles and a sack and Walker Chandler with eight stops.
