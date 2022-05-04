OKLAHOMA CITY — The Vanoss Lady Wolves got an early two-run homer from Brinn Brassfield and were keeping pace with high-powered Morrison through three innings.
The hits kept coming for the Lady Wildcats in the top of the fourth inning during a nine-run volley that put the game away in a 15-5 win over Vanoss in six innings.
No. 13 Vanoss —which was making its first-ever state tournament appearance — saw its history-making season come to an end at 23-14, while top-ranked Morrison — the defending state champions — advanced to the semifinals at 23-5.
Brassfield’s blast over the center field fence followed a base hit by Riley Reed and put the Lady Wolves on top 2-1.
However, the Lady Wildcats scored the next 13 runs to forge a 14-2 advantage.
Vanoss scratched for three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Eryn Khoury led off with a base hit and Jacee Underwood walked. Maggie Stone followed with a one-out single that made it 14-3.
Riley Reed loaded the bases with a base knock of her own and Vanoss fans got to their feet and welcomed the slugger Brassfield to the plate, She walked on four straight pitches to force in a run and get the locals within 14-4.
Madi Faust hit a sacrifice fly to push in the final VHS run of the inning that trimmed the Morrison lead to 14-5.
Kalli Rupp’s sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning gave the Lady Wildcats their 10-run cushion and Vanoss flew out three times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
Reed and Khoury both had two hits apiece for the Lady Wolves and both scored a run. Brassfield finished 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored while Stone had the only other Vanoss hit.
Morrison piled up 21 hits, led by Kelli Veit, who finished 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kallie Rupp went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Wildcats and Shelbi Veit had four singles for the Lady Wildcats.
