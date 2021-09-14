The potent McAlester offense scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game — including a meaningless one with just 43 seconds left – to finally pull away from Ada 42-14 in a Week 2 matchup between the two old rivals Friday night at Norris Field.
McAlester, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A by the Associated Press, improved to 3-0 on the year, while the Cougar start off at 0-2. It was the Buffaloes first victory in the all-time series since 2011.
Ada quarterback Carter Freeland hit wide receiver Andrew Hughes — who had a couple of steps on his McAlester defender — for a 60-yard touchdown bomb at the 8:33 mark of the fourth quarter that pulled the Cougars within 28-14 after a PAT kick by sophomore Caden Mitchell.
Ada trailed just 14-7 at halftime.
“As young we are and as inexperienced as we are, when you take a step forward you can’t be too mad,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said following the game. “I’m not saying we’re satisfied because we got beat. But you have to be proud of our kids for taking another step.”
McAlester helped the Cougars stay close by committing 15 penalties for a whopping 166 yards. The undisciplined visitors were flagged 10 times for 131 yards — mostly on personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct infractions — in the first half alone. Ada was flagged seven times for 41 yards.
The Buffaloes scored on their initial possession of the game when quarterback Trent Boatright connected with receiver Cale Prather for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Justin Perez kicked the extra point to put the McAlester ahead 7-0 at the 9:03 mark of the opening period. That ended the first-quarter scoring.
Ada answered on their first possession of the second with a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped by Freeland’s first touchdown pass to Hughes from 35 yards out. This time, Ada junior quarterback hit Hughes as he was running out the near side of the end zone. A Mitchell kick tied the game at 7-7 at the 6:48 mark of the second quarter. Hughes ended up with four catches for 88 yards and the two scores.
McAlester used an 80-yard drive of its own to take the lead just before halftime. Facing 4th-and-1 from the Ada 12, talented tailback Erik McCarty took a direct snap from a tight formation and ran through an opening to the end zone.
The MHS march was kept alive by a huge 22-yard reception by Lleyton Bass on a 3rd-and-8 toss.
McAlester used a fumble recover near midfield to start its third scoring drive. Boatwright scored on an 8-yard keeper and the visitors led 21-7 at the 3:29 mark of the third quarter.
The Buffaloes threatened again after an interception by Caden Lesnau. However, three plays later, Ada linebacker Caden Ross — who was a game-time decision with a sore knee — delivered a hard hit to a McAlester ball carrier to jar the ball loose and Tadyen Coleman pounced on it to thwart that MHS drive. Ross had a handful of nice stops during the contest and also had three catches for 26 yards — all for first downs — on offense.
The Buffaloes were again facing 4th-and-1 early in the fourth quarter and a bad snap looked to put McAlester in some trouble. But McCarty scooped it up, found a seam in the Ada defense and charge 58 yards to paydirt to put the Buffaloes ahead 28-7 with 9:34 left. McCarty finished with 187 yards on 18 carries with two TDs to pace the MHS ground game.
Freeland completed 11-of-23 passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Ada. He and Hughes nearly connected on at least two more long passes that were just slightly overthrown.
Boatright was steady for the Buffaloes, completing 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards and a TD.
Ada travels for the first time in Week 3, heading to Durant to battle the Lions.
“Those last two teams we played are two of the top teams in Class 5A. We have one more week to tune-up for districts,” O’Steen said. “The more quarters and game we get, the better we’re going to get. I still think the sky’s the limit for these guys.”
