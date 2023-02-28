HARRAH — Ada’s prolific point guard was great, but Lincoln Christian’s prolific offense was too much to overcome.
The top-ranked Lady Bulldogs flexed their muscles and shot past Ada 87-49 Saturday night in a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship game played at Harrah High School.
Lincoln Christian, which has scored at least 74 points in six of its past eight games, improved to 24-1 on the year, while No. 17 Ada fell to 18-8. The Lady Bulldogs play No. 9 Wagoner at 6 p.m. Friday at the Class 4A Area Tournament in Stroud. The Lady Cougars face 14th-ranked Locust Grove at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an area tournament consolation game in Stroud.
“Lincoln Christian is very good and when they shoot like they did tonight, I don’t know if anyone can beat them,” Ada head coach Christie Jennings said. “Now we have to find a way to go win three games at the area tournament.”
Lincoln Christian turned up the heat right from the start, bolting to leads of 15-6 and 27-9. The Lady Cougars were playing catch-up the rest of the way.
AHS sophomore Sania Richardson exploded for a game-high 37 points. She hit five 3-point baskets, went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and scored on a number of nifty moves to the basket.
Tyley Dotson followed with eight points and eight rebounds for Ada, while Jakobi Williams rounded out the scoring for the Lady Cougars with four points. Williams hit one 3-point basket.
The Lincoln Christian offense included a blazing 11-of-21 (52.4%) shooting night from 3-point territory and 29-49 (59.2%) shooting overall.
Lincoln Christian had four players score at least 14 points in a balanced and lethal offensive attack.
Freshman standout Maddi Stewart led the way for the Lady Bulldogs. She finished with 18 points, hit two 3-pointers, went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and pulled down nine rebounds.
Kayli Atkinson, another Lincoln freshman, scored 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers and made all four of her free shots.
Elle Brueggemann was next with 15 points, including three 3-point shots. She also had four of her team’s 12 steals.
Audrey Hopkins also reached double figures with 14 points and matched Stewart with nine boards.
Adyson Roberts and Hallie Kitchen both contributed seven points apiece for Lincoln Christian.
The Lady Bulldogs sank 18-of-24 free throws while Ada made 9-of-11 attempts.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 25
Class 4A Regional
Championship
At Harrah
Lincoln Christian 87, Ada 49
ADA 9 10 14 16 — 49
LINCOLN 20 21 21 25 — 87
ADA: Sania Richardson 13-27, 6-7, 37; Tyley Dotson 3-7, 2-2, 8; Jakobi Williams-1-7 1-2, 4. Totals: 17-46, 9-11, 49.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN: Maddi Stewart 5-8, 6-7, 18; Kayli Atkinson 5-12, 4-4, 17; Ellie Brueggemann 6-9, 0-1, 15; Audrey Hopkins 4-5, 4-6, 14; Adyson Roberts 2-5, 3-5, 7; Hallie Kitchen 3-3, 0-0, 7; Jordan Faulkner 1-3, 0-0, 2; Payton Rea 1-1, 0-0, 2; Lesley Taylor 1-1, 0-0, 2; Kabry Kiger 1-1, 0-0, 2; Kaci Swindall 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 29-49, 18-24, 87.
Turnovers: Ada 16, Lincoln Christian 15.
Steals: Ada 4, Lincoln Christian 12 (Brueggemann 4).
Rebounds: Ada 18 (Dotson 8); Lincoln Christian 38 (Hopkins 9, Stewart 9).
3-point goals: Ada 6-23 (Richardson 5-14, Williams 1-4); Lincoln Christian 11-21 (Atkinson 3-9, Stewart 2-3, Brueggemann 3-5, Hoplkins 2-2, Kitchen 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.