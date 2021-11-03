EDMOND — The Byng High School girls team had loftier goals, but still finished third at the Class 4A State Cross Country Meet held Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Lady Pirates had been ranked No. 1 nearly all fall, but couldn’t claw their way past private school powers Cascia Hall and Lincoln Christian at the state meet.
Cascia Hall won the state title with 76 points, Lincoln Christian was runner-up with 124 points and Byng landed in the No. 3 spot at 144. Oklahoma Christian School was fourth at 149 and Madill finished fifth at 206.
“As a coach, you always want to win the last meet of the year. It’s especially tough when you go into that meet ranked number one and you don’t have your best race,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
“It makes you think where you went wrong as a coach in preparing these kids for this moment,” he continued. “As a coach, I take full responsibility for this loss and will reflect on this season and find where I went wrong in our training and make adjustments for next year.”
The fourth-ranked Byng boys finished exactly where they were rated, in the No. 4 spot at the Class 4A State meet.
GIRLS
The Lady Pirates won conference and regional championships during a stellar 2021 season.
“I felt like we had an amazing season, it just didn’t end the way we had envisioned or hoped,” Sawyer said. “I feel like we were the second-best team out there (Saturday), we just had a bad day on the worst day possible.”
Sawyer gave kudos to Cascia Hall, which had four of its top runners finish in the Top 20.
“Cascia Halls ran phenomenal and even if we would have had a good day, I don’t believe we could have beaten them,” he said.
Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos finished third overall with a time of 12:22.22. Tuttle’s Madi Surber won the individual state title with a time of 12:01.81, while Gabriella Degeorge was runner up in 12:03.41. Brylee Baird, another BHS sophomore, just missed a Top 20 finish. She placed 21st with a time of 13:01.27.
Both Carlos and Baird recorded personal best times.
“Cadence had an extremely strong second half of the race. She was around 20th place at the halfway point, and was able to stay composed and work her way up to third by the end earning All-State honors for the second year in a row.”
Senior Rosie Coleman finished 42nd in 13:41.22 and senior Deesa Neely was 44th with a time of 13:42.72. Fellow senior Olivia Colombe also cracked the Top 50, finishing 48th with a time of 13:46.38.
Other Byng runners included senior Kylee Smith (13:54.68) and senior Kaylee DeAngelis (14:10.70).
There were a total of 165 runners in the Class 4A 2-mile race.
“I have a great group of seniors on this girls team. These five girls (Coleman, Colombe, DeAngelis, Neely and Smith) have been through a lot in their four years — from being a mid-tier team their freshman year and to not qualifying for state as a team their sophomore year to back-to-back podium appearances at the state meets their junior and senior years,” Sawyer said. “The success of this program is a result of their hard work and resiliency. We are definitely going to miss them next year.”
BOYS
Cache won the Class 4A state championship with a team score of 70. Lincoln Christian and Oklahoma Christian School tied for second with 79 points each. Byng was fourth at 154, followed by Tulsa Metro Christian at 198.
“These boys showed a lot of toughness Saturday at the state meet. The medical tent ended up being our boys team camp after the race,” Sawyer said. “We didn’t have a single boy still on their feet after they crossed the finish line.”
Senior Kade Streater earned All-State status after finishing eighth with a time of 17:00.63 in the 5K run.
Ryan McLaughlin of Harding won the 4A medalist crown with a time of 15:42.01. Andrew Smithwick of Lincoln Christian was runner-up at 15:53.97 and Damien Williams of Cache was third at 16:11.32.
Despite battling a hamstring injury, BHS senior Harley Cobb finished 17th with a time of 17:17.83. Junior Lawrence Coleman was next for Byng, finishing 30th with a time of 17:57.82.
“Harley Cobb ran the entire race with a pulled hamstring that just got worse throughout the race and Gage Streater was as white as a ghost with a half mile left in the race,” Sawyer explained. “I’m still not sure how he made it to the finish line. I could not have been more proud of this boys team Saturday. They left everything they had on that course.”
Kade Streater made huge strides from his 17:50.41 time at the Class 4A Regional meet.
“Kade Streater ran the race of his life Saturday. The pace went out extremely fast, and he put himself in the perfect position to make a move once everyone else tired out,” Sawyer said. “At the two-mile mark, he was sitting around 15th. He made a move in that last mile and was able to work his way up to eighth place to earn himself his first All-State honors of his career.”
Other Byng runners included sophomore Alex Herrera (18:13.16), freshman Gage Streater (19:10.26), sophomore Nathan Cain (19:56.77) and freshman Sam Holcomb (20:56.86).
“Just like the girls team, we have a great group of seniors (Cobb, Kade Streater and Will Vogt) that we will miss tremendously next year. They had a great four years, finishing in the Top 4 each season with two podium appearances at the state championships.”
