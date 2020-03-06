Nix scores 32 to help No. 18 Allen clip Oktaha

Things almost came unraveled for the Allen girls in the third quarter of their Class 2A Area matchup with Oktaha earlier in the day.
However, the Lady Mustangs regrouped and finally held off the Lady Tigers for a 67-61 win.
No. 18 Allen improved to 21-7 and will face the winner of a Thursday night matchup between No. 16 Luther and Wilburton at 1:30 p.m. today in another consolation contest. Oktaha ends its season at 16-12.
Allen looked like it was going to run away from Oktaha after using an impressive 25-10 second-quarter run to build a 39-18 halftime lead.
When Kaylyn Rowsey sank a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, the Lady Mustang advantage had stretched to 42-19.
The rout was on, right? Not exactly.
The Lady Tigers came roaring back. Oktaha used a 21-7 run to end the third quarter and after a free throw by freshman Bekah Bunch with 5.8 ticks left in the period, the AHS lead had been sliced to 49-40.
Fortunately for the Lady Mustangs, they had senior Kinsey Nix on their side.
She weaved her way through the OHS defense and hit a layup with 3:22 to play to put Allen ahead 61-48. Surely that would do the Lady Tigers in.
Nope.
Oktaha made one final push and after a free throw by Karley Fewel with one minute left in the game, Allen’s lead had dwindled to 63-59.
Nix hit one free shot with 43 seconds left, and after an Oktaha miss, Rowsey followed with two free throws of her own with 23.9 showing on the clock to put Allen safely ahead at 66-59.
Nix torched the Lady Tiger defense for a game-high 32 points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished 12-of-19 from the charity stripe. Nix also had six steals and six rebounds.
Rowsey followed with 15 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line and also hauled in a team-best nine rebounds. Maddy Clifford came off the bench for the locals and scored 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Calissa Childers added seven points before fouling out.
Morgan Morris led a balanced OHS offense with 15 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Rylee Walters registered a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
