ALLEN — Junior Garrett Nix made sure the Allen Mustangs got off to a strong start in the playoffs.
Nix erupted for a career-high 43 points to help Allen breeze past Crowder 69-41 in a Class A District Tournament championship game Saturday night in Allen.
Seventh-ranked Allen improved to 17-4 on the year and is scheduled to face Cave Springs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket contest. The Demons fell into the loser’s bracket at 10-13.
The girls contest was a different story. The Lady Mustangs got banged up, lost the rebounding battle and committed 25 turnovers in a stunning 50-31 loss to Quinton in a Class A District title contest.
No. 13 Allen dropped to 16-5 on the year and will face Cave Springs in an elimination game set for 1:30 p.m. at Quinton High School. The Lady Savages advanced at 19-5.
BOYS
Allen 69, Crowder 41
Nix’s magical night included one 3-pointer and a 10-of-13 effort from the free-throw line.
“Garrett had an exceptional all-around game,” said Allen boys coach Greg Mills. “He was really aggressive with the ball on the offensive end and took good shots.”
Allen raced to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and then held Crowder to just two free throws in the second period. The Mustangs outscored the Demons 16-2 in that frame to forge a 37-13 halftime lead.
Crowder got within 49-31 after three quarters before Allen ended the game on a 20-10 surge.
Nix went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for the home team.
Braydon Tatum hit one 3-pointer and contributed 15 points to the Allen attack. No other AHS player scored more than three points.
Savyrn Mills scored 15 points and sank a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Crowder offense. Cooper Allison also reached double figures with 10 points for the Demons. He also knocked down two 3-point baskets.
GIRLS
Quinton 50, Allen 31
The injury bug nibbled at Allen all game long. Ava Laden was lost to a shoulder injury and is likely out for the remainder of the postseason. Kaylee Davis hurt a knee in the first half and did not return. Post player Maggie Yarbrough absorbed a tough shot to the eye. Alexis Slabaugh also suffered a knee injury.
“It was a physical game,” Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh said. “And it was probably our worst rebounding game of the season. We just did not rebound well.”
Slabaugh said her team also has to clean up the turnovers.
“We need to not turn the ball over so much,” she said.
The Lady Mustangs also couldn’t get going from the outside, hitting just 1-of-11 (9.1%) 3-point attempts.
Quinton scored 26 points off turnovers and finished with 14 second-chance points.
Allen freshman Cheris Woodward led the AHS offense with 11 points. She also had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Stoney Cully and Brooklyn Sanders chipped in six points apiece for the home team.
Quinton got a team-best 14 points from Bailey Nester and 12 more from Alexis Purdom, who also had eight rebounds and seven steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.