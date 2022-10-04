HILLDALE — The Ada High football team had a series of pregame goals heading into a District 4A-4 showdown with No. 9 Hilldale and they probably looked something like this:
● Limit your turnovers and win the turnover battle.
● Establish a running game.
● Try to slow down Hilldale star running back Eric Virgil.
Nothing much went according to plan in the Cougars’ 24-16 loss to Hilldale in a Week 5 matchup at Hornet Field.
Hilldale improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in 4A-4 play, while Ada left town at 3-2 and 1-1. The Cougars currently sit in the No. 4 spot in the district behind the Hornets, Poteau and Broken Bow who are all 2-0. Ada returns home Friday night to host the Madill Wildcats (3-2, 0-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
Against Hilldale, the Cougars committed four turnovers - two interceptions and two lost fumbles, rushed for nine total yards and let Virgil get free for 253 yards on 28 carries. And penalties continued to be a problem as the Cougars finished with 12 totaling 113 yards. The Hornets were flagged 13 times for 123 yards.
All that was a recipe for disaster.
However, the Cougars still had a chance to force overtime in the closing seconds.
With Ada trailing by 10, Logan Carter grabbed an interception with 2:42 to play but the Hornets had the ball deep in their own territory. On 2nd & 8 from the 11, a bad snap rolled into the end zone and backup quarterback Mason Pickering had to fall on it to give Ada a safety.
That made the score 24-16 with 1:51 left.
AHS speedster Demontré Patterson then returned the ensuing free kick 80 yards down the right sideline for an electrifying touchdown. But that score was wiped out by a block in the back penalty.
Ada still drove the ball down to the HHH 19-yard line, but Adam Jenkins sacked Cougar quarterback Brock Boyles on third down and his swing pass to Andrew Hughes on 4th-and-long fell way short of the first-down marker.
Ada took the opening kickoff and marched down the field and scored on an eight-play, 60-yard drive. Boyles snuck it in from the 1 for the touchdown and a Caden Mitchell PAT kick put the Cougars on top 7-0 at the 8:11 mark of the opening period. The score was set up by a nice 33-yard reception by Hughes.
Hilldale finally answered when Virgil burst through the first wave of Ada defenders on his way to a 52-yard touchdown run. Micah Gonzalez made the PAT and the game was tied at 7-7 at the 11:01 mark of the second period.
Late in the second quarter, Ada’s JB Boyle came up with a fumble recovery that set up the Cougars at the Hilldale 34. Ada head coach Brad O’Steen then reached into his bag of tricks.
Boyles took the snap and passed the ball to Hughes that was lined up to his left. Hughes then tossed the ball down the field to fellow receiver Jack Morris who hauled it in for a nice 30-yard gain.
However, on 1st-and-goal from the 4, the Cougars fumbled the ball right back to Hilldale, leaving the game knotted at 7-7 at halftime.
The Hornets got the ball first in the third quarter and after a 48-yard Virgil romp, quarterback Caynen David connected with Mason Pickering for a 20-yard TD score and the host led 14-7 at the 10:20 mark.
After one of four Ada punts on the night, Hilldale marched 59 yards in nine plays. David cashed in from the 1 and the Hornets’ lead grew to 21-7.
Ada responded with a six-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Boyles hit Patterson for 14 yards and Morris for 18 during the march that was capped by a 3-yard run around the right side by Ada senior Taye McDowell, who was seeing his first action under the Friday night lights for the Cougars due to eligibility issues. Another Mitchell kick cut the HHS advantage to 21-14 at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter.
After Ada forced a Hilldale punt, the Cougars set up shop at their own 6. Three plays later, Jace Walker picked off a pass and return it from the HHS 39 to the 7. Ada’s defense stiffened, forcing the Hornets to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Gonzalez that put the home team on top 24-14 with 6:17 to play.
Ada’s passing game produced 201 yards. Hughes had three grabs for 81 yards, Morris had three catches for 61 yards and Patterson finished with six catches for 59 yards.
David completed 4-of-7 passes for 39 yards for the Hornets.
George Maddox led Ada’s defensive effort with nine tackles while fellow linebacker Fisher Marr followed with eight. Hughes had six stops for Ada, while Kolten Carlock, Kaden Gallagher and Cord Coffee each had a QB sack.
