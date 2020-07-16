After a week off, the Ada Braves American Legion baseball team is ready to make the long trip to compete in the Grove Showcase Classic.
All games will take place on the Grove High School baseball field about 210 miles from Ada.
Coach Darrell Monroe and company open tournament play at 8:30 a.m. Friday versus Neosho 18. The Braves will then play NE PROS-18 at 10:30 a.m.
The Post 72 club meets Bullpen 18 at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
While Monroe said he’s not familiar with a lot of the teams in the Grove Showcase Classic, he’s heard the talent runs deep in the four-day event.
“They told me that the talent in this showcase is unbelievable,” Monroe said. “I’m going to say it’s probably going to be three of the toughest games we’ve had so far. If we don’t come to play, it could be a pretty difficult couple of days.”
There is no championship round. The Braves will play three contests and be finished — win, lose or draw.
The locals will travel to Bartlesville for a tournament next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.