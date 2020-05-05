New NCAA regulations overdue and dangerous

NORMAN — Making a sincere attempt to understand the rights college athletes received from the NCAA last week, rights they can begin exercising during the 2021-2022 academic year, feels like an exercise in imagining unintended consequences.
Is this great news for Southern Cal, UCLA and every suburban Los Angeles school with a Division I basketball program: Long Beach State, Cal-State Fullerton, Cal-State Northridge, Cal-Irvine, Cal-Riverside?
It’s the nation’s second largest media market and if you’ve got All-American talent and you’re free to make money off your name and likeness, wouldn’t you want to play in the Golden State, at one of its two most tradition rich schools?
Or, better yet, go where you’ll stand out immediately and become an Anteater (Irvine), Matador (Northridge), Highlander (Riverside), Titan (Fullerton) or Shark (Long Beach), put one of those programs on the map, become must-see late-night ESPN viewing and use your geography to cash in.
Or why not make your play in the nation’s largest media market.
If you play ball, you might want to consider St. John’s, Columbia, Fordham, Manhattan, Hofstra. Or, come to think of it, might any of those universities look into Division I football?
If you’re NYU in the heart of Manhattan, might you want to look into a football program, where you can promise the nation’s most prized recruits the New York night as their playground and, if they’re fantastic on the field, big money in the Big Apple.
You could play in Yankee Stadium.
The last national college football star to come out of New England may have been Doug Flutie. Imagine the dough he could have made off his name his senior season at Boston College.
Now that players can cash in, shouldn’t that be a windfall for New York City area, Boston area Philadelphia area universities?
Their markets are so much bigger than Oklahoma City, Birmingham, Austin, Knoxville and, good grief, Clemson.
How about this:
Can you imagine a college football player being ruled ineligible for — oh, I don’t know — tax evasion?
What if a player like Spencer Rattler — about 46,000 Twitter followers without ever starting a game — could push that number to half a million? Jalen Hurts, for instance, is closing in on 300,000.
Pretend Rattler can clear a quarter million trading on his famous name before leaving Oklahoma and pretend he shares it liberally with teammates, gives everybody a grand.
Is he breaking booster rules? Can a player be a booster, too?
Part of the fine print of what the NCAA will soon allow is not allowing universities to set players up with possibilities; schools can’t be the go-between, can’t be the agent.
Can agents be agents?
Can agents sign players years before they become draft eligible?
“The right athlete could be making millions,” player agent Leigh Steinberg told the New York Times. “But I don’t think that’s trickling down to the other players in the program. It’s a star system.”
Where there’s money to be made, there will be a swarm of vultures offering their skills to help it be made in return for a slice of it and how many athletes will get in bed with the wrong people trying to make it?
How many of those vultures might front the money to an athlete themselves in return for attendance at a university that makes that athlete more marketable?
Basically, that’s the scandal that’s grabbed hold of college basketball the last few years. Something like that happening again under the NCAA’s new rules far more likely than it was before.
It’s a victory for labor law, maybe, but an avalanche of bad things waiting to happen, too.
Of course, college athlete should have no less rights than every other student on campus. Also, at best, the new rules open the door to distraction, athletically and academically and, at worst, will get young men and women intertwined with reprehensible people, possibly criminals.
The smart-as-a-tack star may leverage the new system into great financial gain and still experience every simple pleasure collegiate life offers.
The challenged, gullible, not-so-bright athlete, who’s nonetheless fantastic between the lines but easily taken advantage of beyond them may well be.
Like all things, an equilibrium will be reached.
More regulations may be put in place to make the original ones work more smoothly. Some vultures are bound to be exposed. Over time, a smart way to leverage the system without selling out your soul, your teammates or your university may be identified.
Until then, the Wild West?
Some flourished in that chapter of our nation’s history, but most were trampled upon by those who did.
If we’re lucky, college sports as we mostly know them might even survive.
