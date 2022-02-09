New Lima flies past Sasakwa girls

SASAKWA — In a game that was nip and tuck for three quarters, the New Lima Falconettes flew away from Sasakwa in the fourth period and handed the Lady Vikings a 64-51 loss Monday night.
New Lima improved to 11-8 on the season, while Sasakwa slipped to 13-8.
SHS head coach Rikki Wolfe said turnovers were a problem for her club.
“It was a struggle for us taking care of the ball. We gave away too many possessions and New Lima capitalized,” she said.
The Lady Vikings played Macomb Tuesday night in their final regular-season contest. Sasakwa is scheduled to meet Milburn at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class B District Tournament in Stringtown.
“We’ll regroup and stay focused on Macomb and districts this week,” Wolfe said.
New Lima led 19-14 after the first quarter before Sasakwa closed the gap to 31-29 by halftime.
The Falconettes won the third quarter 16-13 before pulling away with a 17-9 fourth-quarter surge.
Alina Rangel hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points to pace the Lady Vikings. Emileigh Palmer was next with 14 points, but no other SHS player scored more than three.
New Lima got a team-high 18 points from Haley Harge and Chelsea Deere was close behind with 17 points. Harge sank four 3-pointers for the visitors. Libby Driggers also reached double figures for the Falconettes with 11 points.
