New East Central University head men’s basketball coach Chris Crutchfield is excited about calling Ada, Oklahoma his new home.
After a dozen years dealing with the grind of an NCAA Division I assistant coach — mostly at the University of Oklahoma — Crutchfield was ready for a change of pace. He’s also been wanting to run a program of his own. So when the job came open at ECU, he jumped at the opportunity to return to the Sooner State. He’s spent the last year at the University of Arkansas.
“I wanted to be a head coach. I’ve interviewed for a bunch of Division I jobs over the years. I just felt like this was the right timing for me and my family to be able to get a better work-life balance,” Crutchfield told The Ada News Wednesday morning.
“It was the chance to get back to Oklahoma, a place that I’m familiar with,” he added.
Crutchfield also wanted to be closer to his college-basketball playing sons, Josh Crutchfield and Jalen Crutchfield. Josh just completed his freshman season at Northern Oklahoma College in Enid. Jalen played two years at Stetson University in Deland, Florida, and is transferring to the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
“That was one of the main reasons, to just get back closer to them,” the elder Crutchfield said.
If social media reports are correct, the Crutchfield family may be closer than expected. The OKC CBS Sports 105.3FM Twitter account is reporting that both Josh and Jalen are transferring to East Central to play basketball for their father. Chris Crutchfield said those moves were not a done deal at press time.
“After we started talking about the job, they said ‘Dad, now we can come play for you.’ That would be the icing on the cake. I’ve been at this level and this pace for 12 years going hard and going strong and I’ve missed a lot of my kids’ games and events.” Chris Crutchfield admitted. “But I’m still recruiting them right now.”
Crutchfield also was impressed with the direction the ECU men’s basketball program is headed under the direction of former East Central coach Ja Havens, who resigned to accept a job at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah.
“I’m friends with Ja Havens. We’ve known each other over the years. When I was at OU, Ja used to come by with his staff and watch us practice and we would talk basketball a lot,” he explained.
“I knew Ja had built up the program and won a conference championship. I was very familiar with ECU,” Crutchfield continued. “Ja has done a fabulous job of building that program and establishing a culture. He has great kids and great students academically. A lot of things are really, really attractive about that situation.”
Havens told The Ada News Wednesday that the ECU men’s basketball program should flourish under its new leader.
“I’m thrilled for coach Crutchfield, his family and the ECU basketball program. Chris is a first-class person and will be a great leader and ambassador for the university,” Havens said.
“The Tiger basketball program will always be very important to me, and I am really happy that it is in great hands going forward,” he continued. “There are some great young men that I care deeply about that will thrive under coach Crutchfield’s leadership, and I look forward to following their success.”
Crutchfield is no stranger to Ada. He’s made a few trips to the Cougar Activity Center on recruiting visits.
“It’s a familiar place for me,” he said.
Crutchfield also pointed out that East Central is in the perfect location for recruiting. He and his coaching staff will be able to take off in any direction for potential recruiting visits.
“East Central is a really unique situation just because of where it sits. Location and your ability to get to recruits is important. Oklahoma City and Tulsa are close. Dallas is only a couple of hours away. Lawton is a couple of hours. It’s a straight shot to Fort Smith (Arkansas),” Crutchfield said. “You have all these areas you can go within a 300-mile radius to get players. That was another attractive thing about East Central that gives me the opportunity to say I can go in there and be successful just because I have a good recruiting base.”
The novel coronavirus creates a less-than-ideal situation for a new coach. But Crutchfield has already had a Zoom meeting with his players and looks forward to meeting them in person as soon as possible.
“It slows down the process of building relationships,” he said. “We were able to Zoom with them and we’re going to do that again soon. We’ll continue to talk and start building those relationships.”
Crutchfield was glad to get the first Zoom team meeting under his belt.
“I just wanted to introduce myself and tell them a little bit about my background and tell them what I’m all about. It went great. It was good to see everybody’s faces and let them see me. We’ll continue to do things like that so they can see my face and I can see their faces and make sure we continue to grow until we can get face to face,” he said.
Crutchfield told Tiger players they could reach out to him at any time.
“When kids go through a coaching change, that’s a drastic emotional roller coaster for them. I just want to be there to give them some support and answer any questions they might have,” he said.
Crutchfield is looking forward to meeting ECU men’s basketball fans and getting to know the Ada community better.
“I’m very excited to be a part of Tiger nation and I’m excited to meet everyone and get out in the community and get a chance to engage everyone. I just want to try and come in and elevate (the program) the best I can,” Crutchfield said. “We want fans to come and pack that Kerr Center and cheer on their team. We’re going to put out a product that everyone’s going to enjoy watching.”
Crutchfield’s History
1995-96: Nebraska-Omaha (Assistant Coach)
1996-97: Texas-San Antonio (Assistant Coach)
1997-99: Tyler Junior College (Assistant Coach)
1999-01: Tyler Junior College (Head Coach)
2001-05: New Mexico State (Assistant Coach)
2005-06: TCU (Director of Basketball Operations)
2006-07: TCU (Assistant Coach)
2007-11: Oral Roberts (Assistant Coach)
2011-16: Oklahoma (Assistant Coach)
2016-19: Oklahoma (Associate Head Coach)
2019-20: Arkansas (Associate Head Coach)
