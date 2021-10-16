New ECU men's basketball coach finalizes staff

First-year East Central University men’s basketball head coach Max Pendery has finalized his coaching staff for the 2021-22 campaign.
Graduate Assistant Cam Robinson was promoted to a full-time assistant coach back in May, while Steven Hudson will also return as an assistant coach. ECU has also added Aaron Shambry as a new graduate assistant.
Robinson and Hudson were members of the 2020-21 team that finished 10-9 overall and 9-8 in the Great American Conference. The team saw Josh Apple and Jalen Crutchfield named to the All-GAC second team.
“Cam has done a great job as an assistant at East Central since we started together in 2020,” said Pendery. “He brings a winning approach to our program by holding players accountable to the details of what we do on and off the floor. He is a versatile coach who has a good feel for what our program needs. I am excited about continuing to build our program with Cam as a key part of it all.”
Robinson came to ECU after spending a season at Alcorn State as an assistant coach. He helped the team to a five-game improvement, a Top 5 finish in the conference regular season and qualified for the SWAC tournament.
He also spent a season as the graduate assistant coach at Northeastern State (2018-19). The team improved from eight to 14 wins from the previous season and qualified for the MIAA tournament for the first time in five years.
During the 2016-17 season, Robinson was the associate head varsity coach and head JV coach at Central Baptist College. Robinson helped the Mustangs finish third in the conference after the team had previously not finished higher than ninth (of 10 teams).
The team advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they claimed the regional title and finished fifth at nationals. Central Baptist also won a program-best 23 games under his assistance.
The year prior, Robinson was the assistant varsity and head junior high coach at Osceola High School. The varsity team claimed the regional championship and finished runner-up in the district tournament. During the season, he helped produce two college signees and two All-State selections.
He was the coach for the Arkansas Woodz/Wings (AAU) Elite team for five years. He served as the recruiter for the team, with several of the team’s players advancing to NCAA Division I or II teams. The Woodz also claimed the 2018 Nike Peach Jam championship.
He also spent a year as the associate head coach at Southwest Christian Prep Academy in Little Rock, Ark. Three of his players earned scholarships at Division I schools and three more went to Division II schools.
Robinson also has previous Division I experience with Arkansas State University, where he worked for three seasons as an intern and student manager.
The Little Rock, Ark., native earned a bachelor’s degree in sports administration at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro in May 2013. He earned his master’s degree at East Central in sports administration in May 2021.
Hudson brings 37 years of coaching experience with him, including 25 years as a head coach and 13 as an assistant at all levels of basketball. Overall, he has a 362-282 record.
“It is another big win to keep Steve Hudson on staff,” said Pendery. “Steve brings years of coaching experience from all levels to our program. He is a basketball lifer through and through who has excellent knowledge of the game. Steve fits the East Central men’s basketball program perfectly with his personality, values, and resume.”
He coached 17 years as a head high school coach, with a record of 254-184. Five of his teams advanced to the state tournaments in Oklahoma and Texas.
Hudson spent seven seasons as a college coach, including four years at Wingate University (N.C.) and three at Oklahoma Panhandle State. He also spent time as an assistant coach at the University of Notre Dame, under John MacLeod. While with the Fighting Irish, the team advanced to the finals of the National Invitational Tournament in New York City.
This season, Hudson will approach a major coaching milestone, as he needs 23 games to coach in his 1,000-career game.
Before being sidelined by injury in college, he was a starting point guard at Eastern Oklahoma State College for two seasons. He then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for ECU Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Anderson (1973-74).
Hudson, a Coalgate native, and his wife Linda, a retired elementary school teacher, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 26, 2021.
Before coming to ECU, Shambry was a volunteer coach at the University of Tennessee Southern for one season. The Firehawks finished the season 16-9 and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals.
“Aaron comes to us highly recommended for his work ethic and find-a-way approach,” commented Pendery. “He has hit the ground running with us and has shown that he is a guy that gets stuff done. Aaron works well with our student-athletes and is a skilled communicator. His future as a coach is very bright and I am excited he is a part of our program.”
Shambry played basketball at the college level in the Southern State Athletic Conference for Martin Methodist College, which became the University of Tennessee Southern. During his time at Martin Methodist, he was named the team captain and the 2019-20 athlete of the year.
The Detroit, Michigan, native earned a bachelor’s degree in human performance, with an emphasis in exercise science and a minor in sports management from Martin Methodist College in May 2020. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sports administration at East Central.
The 2021-22 men’s basketball staff also includes managers Justus Lucas, Trevon Small and Tyton Wiseman.
