The newest East Central University volleyball coach, Cheri Lindsay, wasted no time adding to her roster for the 2020 season, signing nine student-athletes.
The recruits include: Jada Abercrombie, a freshman from Kilgore, Texas; Lauren Cox, a junior from Temple College (Texas); Alejandra Delado, a junior from Cowley College (Kansas), Anmarie Dominick, a freshman from Ralston Valley High School (Colorado); Thalianette Garcia, a junior from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; Lisa Gonzalez, a junior from Temple College; Aloni Jordan, a junior from Western Nebraska Community College; Darcie Kaiser, a junior from Sheridan Community College (Wyoming); and Kemyra Landry, a freshman from Berkner High School (Texas).
“This class of recruits will complement the returners very well,” Lindsay said. “Bringing them in will create competitiveness on the court, which will breed hard work and bring excitement back into the game at ECU. Everyone brings something different to the team, skill-wise and athletically, and I look forward to taking them to the next level on the court.”
Jada Abercrombie
Abercrombie spent four-seasons on the Kilgore High School varsity team. She was named the District 4A Player of the Year, All-District 4A Hitter of the Year and two-time Academic All-District 4A honoree.
“Jada is an incoming freshman who is explosive and has a heavy ball,” Lindsay stated. “She is very versatile, so I look forward to seeing where she can help us on the court.”
Lauren Cox
Cox joins the Tigers after spending two seasons at Temple College, where she was named to the All-Region Tournament team both seasons. She was also a standout at Keller Central High School for four seasons. As a junior, she helped the Lightning Bolts to an undefeated district season and to the third round of the state playoffs.
“Lauren will be a great addition to the team in 2020,” Lindsay said. “She brings experience playing at a high level as well as consistency to the team.”
Alejandra Delado
Delado joins ECU after two seasons at Cowley College, where she helped the team to a third-place finish in the conference and fifth in the nation. She recorded 162 aces, for the No. 2 spot on the Cowley career list. She spent her high school years at Radians School in Puerto Rico.
“Alejandra has the quickness, speed and ball control,” noted Lindsay. “But she will also bring leadership and experience to the team. She is very vocal and competitive.
Anmarie Dominick
Dominick has been a starter for the Ralston Valley High School team for the past two seasons. She claimed All-Jeffco League honors and academic all-state first-team honors both years, on her way to graduating as the class valedictorian. She helped the Mustangs to Top 15 finishes in the Colorado High School Athletic Association 5A.
“Anmarie is coming in as a freshman who has the ability to play volleyball at a very high level,” Lindsay commented. “She has great ball control, reads defensive very well and brings in a high volleyball IQ.”
Thalianette Garcia
Garcia spent the last two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, where she helped the team to a district championship and a Top 15 national seeding as a freshman. She recorded 631 career digs and 631 kills in two years. She also played at Guanami Private School as a prep.
“Thalianette is a hard-working libero, with a competitive mindset,” said Lindsay. “She has great athleticism and ball control, but she brings grit and dedication to the team.”
Lisa Gonzalez
Gonzalez joins Cox as a two-year member of the Temple College team, while she averaged over 4.9 assists per set and was named to the NTJCAC All-Conference Second Team both seasons. She started her volleyball career at Jarrell High School, where she was a starter for four years and earned All-District 25 AAA First Team honors all four seasons. She was honored as the district setter of the year and claimed all-state honorable mention accolades.
“Lisa will bring leadership and experience,” stated Lindsay. “She has played at a high level and will make an immediate impact.”
Aloni Jordan
Jordan spent her first two collegiate seasons at Western Nebraska, where she helped the team to a Region Nine title. As a prep, she played at Pattonville High School and claimed all-conference second-team honors.
“Aloni is explosive, quick and aggressive at the net,” Lindsay noted. “She comes from a very competitive junior college, so she brings a winning mindset and leadership.”
Darcie Kaiser
Kaiser comes to ECU from Sheridan Community College, where she was the team captain both seasons. She recorded 359 career kills, 31 service aces and 292 digs. While at Eaton High School, she helped the Reds to three 3A Colorado State Championships and earned All-Patriot League honors as a senior and two All-State Academic honors.
“I am excited to have Darcie on the team,” Lindsay commented. “She brings consistency and drive, which will help take our team to the next level.”
Kemyra Landry
Landry was a four-year member of the Berkner High School varsity team, where she claimed two all-district first-team honors in her final two seasons.
“Kemyra is an incoming freshman who will bring hard work and explosiveness at the net,” said Lindsay. “She has a very quick arm that will be a headache other team’s defenses.”
