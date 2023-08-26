COALGATE — Folks probably wouldn’t bat an eye if new Coalgate head coach Zac Cater came in and proclaimed the 2023 season as a rebuilding year.
After all, the Wildcat football program has managed just two victories in three of the past four seasons and finished 3-7 in 2021. That’s a combined record of 9-30 over the last four years.
Cater could probably get away with it but don’t tell him that. He’s taken the proverbial bull by the horns and is ready for the Wildcats to have success now.
“I expect us to come in and compete in every game we are in. This is not a rebuilding year, we are coming in to make some noise right away,” Cater said.
Cater arrived in Coalgate last summer after spending two years south of the border at Howe High School, just south of Sherman, Texas. Cater was the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs and his teams put up lofty numbers.
Under Cater, Howe’s offense averaged 321.5 yards per game in 2021 (11th all-time for Howe) and 369.27 yards per game in 2022 (4th all-time for Howe).
Cater said he’s his time in Coalgate so far has been a positive experience.
“It has been great. The community and administration have been great as well. They are all so supportive,” he said.
Cater said he’s seen vast improvement already with the Coalgate football squad.
“The kids have shown up and worked hard every day and are truly buying into the process,” he said. “From the first day we got here to now is a big difference. We are stronger and faster and the kids have a much better understanding of the game. We have a great group of coaches and the kids are really buying in. This group won’t make excuses and always looks to improve every day.”
Cater’s assistants include Joseph Ward, Brian Hopkins and Ty Watkins.
The Wildcats roster is hovering at about 30 players.
“Our numbers have grown a little bit since the start of summer. We have a good group out now,” he said.
Cater has handed the reins of his spread offense over to junior quarterback Buster Ratcliff.
“Buster Ratcliff is our quarterback and I look for him to have a pretty good year,” he said.
Cater said Coalgate’s top receiving threats are juniors, Tristin Trevathan and Tate Brown.
The Wildcats will employ a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, led by sophomore linebacker Bryson Stowe, who has already shown playmaking abilities. Defensive linemen Rowdy Hemphill, another sophomore, and senior Landon Hopkins should be disruptive on the defensive line for the Wildcats.
The only other senior on the CHS football roster is Damian Martinez, a wide receiver and defensive back. Coalgate currently has three freshmen in camp.
“We’re young, but definitely eager to create excitement,” Cater said.
Coalgate has been picked to finish seven in District 2A-4 by the coaches but Cater expects his team to surprise some teams. He pegged Davis and Holdenville as the district favorites. Other teams in 2A-4 include Kingston, Atoka (Coalgate’s arch-rival), Marietta, Lexington and Tishomingo.
Coalgate kicks off the 2023 season Sept. 1 at home against local rival Stratford.
———o———
DISTRICT 2A-4
COACHES POLL
Davis (9-2)
Holdenville (9-2)
Kingston (5-6)
Atoka (5-6)
Marietta (2-7)
Tishomingo (4-6)
Coalgate (2-8)
Lexington (1-9)
